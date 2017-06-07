RBI keeps key rates unchanged in monetary policy announcement

In February, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shifted its monetary policy stance to neutral from accommodative, thereby ending the easy policy stand that it adopted since January 2015. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday kept key interest rates unchanged but softened its hawkish stance owing to fall in retail inflation to a record low and weak growth.

While the repo rate, at which the central bank infuses liquidity in the banking system, has been kept unchanged at 6.25%, the RBI lowered its inflation forecast for the current fiscal. This is seen as an indication that the RBI may be accommodative on the future course of rates in a bid to revive economic growth.

In February, the RBI shifted its monetary policy stance to neutral from accommodative, thereby ending the easy policy stand that it adopted since January 2015. During the same period, the RBI had reduced repo rate by 175 basis points.

The RBI, however, kept its target for gross value added, another measure for economic growth, unchanged at 7.4% for the current fiscal stating that impact of demonetisation is transitory.

Retail inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index dropped to a new record low of 2.99% in April from a nearly five-month high of 3.89% in March on a lower base effect and lower food prices. Growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal slowed to 6.1% mirroring the impact of demonetisation.

The RBI said that the risks to inflation, flagged in the April policy, have fallen sharply. In April, the RBI had said that one-off effect of Goods and Service Tax and uncertainty over monsoon rains poses upside risk to CPI.

Since then, the India Meteorological Department has upgraded its forecast to monsoon rains at 98% of long-period average. Additionally, tax slabs detailed under GST are not expected to exert upside pressure on prices.

Economists expect a few more CPI prints to be lower than the 4% target mandated for the MPC.