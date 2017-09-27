Zara to start online sales from 4 October

Zara says home delivery will be made between 2 and 4 working days in relevant cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Global fast-fashion retailer Zara on Wednesday announced it will start online sales throughout the country starting 4 October, through its website, and mobile application.

This is part of the company’s steady expansion of the integrated offline-online store model across the globe where parent company Inditex Group does business.

Zara.com/in will offer the full range of articles that the brand currently offers in its stores at the country and at the same prices, a statement said.

“Customers in India will be able to choose between picking up their orders at the store of their choice and at-home delivery,” a company spokesperson said.

At-home delivery will be made between 2 and 4 working days in relevant cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. It will be made between 5 and 8 working days in the rest of the country, he said. Standard deliveries will be charged at Rs290, with free delivery in purchases over Rs4,000.

At-store deliveries will be made between 3 and 5 working days and will be free, the company clarified.

For all these operations, Zara is working with a warehouse located in Haryana, close to New Delhi, which is employing 50 people, it added.

Payments can be made using all the standard e-commerce payment methods such as PayPal plus all major credit cards. Similarly, when changing or returning purchased items, shoppers will have the choice of online management and returns at their most convenient store, during a 30-day period.