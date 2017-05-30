RBI to issue new pink-green one rupee notes

The colour of the one rupee currency note shall be predominantly pink-green on obverse and reverse, the RBI said. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: New one rupee notes, with predominantly pink-green on the obverse and reverse in combination with other colours, will be soon put into circulation.

The notes bearing the rupee symbol have been printed by the government. At present, one rupee coins are minted. Printing of one rupee notes was discontinued in 1994 but relaunched in 2015. “The Reserve Bank of India will soon put into circulation currency notes in one rupee denomination,” the central bank said in a statement. The note will bear signature of Shaktikanta Das, secretary, finance ministry.

Other currency notes bear the signature of the RBI governor. The numbering will be in black at the right hand bottom portion of the note. On the reverse side, the year 2017 is mentioned. There is also a representation of the one rupee coin with the rupee symbol having a floral design and the surrounding design consists of a picture of the “sagar samrat” oil exploration platform.

“The colour of one rupee currency note shall be predominantly pink-green on obverse and reverse in combination with others,” the RBI said.