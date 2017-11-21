 Future Group plans expansion using Google, Facebook technology - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Nov 21 2017. 08 14 PM IST

Future Group plans expansion using Google, Facebook technology

Future Group plans to open 10,000 member-only stores by 2022, utilizing the technology and data of Google and Facebook
Sankalp PhartiyalVishal Sridhar
Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani says Google will help to identify locations, while Facebook will help determine customer demographics as well as social engagement. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani says Google will help to identify locations, while Facebook will help determine customer demographics as well as social engagement. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai/Bengaluru: Indian fashion and retail conglomerate Future Group said on Tuesday it plans to open 10,000 member-only stores by 2022, utilizing the technology and data of Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc.

Google will help Future Group to identify locations, while Facebook will help determine customer demographics as well as social engagement, chief executive officer Kishore Biyani told reporters in Mumbai.

Future Group said it aims to attract 2,000 customers to each of the stores, Biyani added.

Deloitte will act as the group’s consulting partner. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Nov 21 2017. 08 14 PM IST
