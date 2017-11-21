Future Group plans expansion using Google, Facebook technology
Future Group plans to open 10,000 member-only stores by 2022, utilizing the technology and data of Google and Facebook
Mumbai/Bengaluru: Indian fashion and retail conglomerate Future Group said on Tuesday it plans to open 10,000 member-only stores by 2022, utilizing the technology and data of Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc.
Google will help Future Group to identify locations, while Facebook will help determine customer demographics as well as social engagement, chief executive officer Kishore Biyani told reporters in Mumbai.
Future Group said it aims to attract 2,000 customers to each of the stores, Biyani added.
Deloitte will act as the group’s consulting partner. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Nov 21 2017. 08 14 PM IST
