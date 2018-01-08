Review: adidas UltraBoost Laceless

Adidas has done something truly different with the latest shoes in its UltraBoost line-up—the UltraBoost Laceless. First off, running shoes without laces are a not-so-common proposition. This has been achieved because of the improvements to the woven Primeknit material used to make the upper of the shoe. Second, there is no cage structure holding the upper in shape—this helps in weight reduction and adds overall suppleness too. The UltraBoost Laceless also relies on some strategic stitching in an arc around the mid-foot for structure retention.

When you wear these shoes for the first time, they provide a different experience from any running shoes you would have worn thus far. For starters, the sock-like elastic shoulder provides support for the foot’s Achilles area. The narrow-body design provides a perfect fit, but takes some getting used to initially. You will also notice that the UltraBoost Laceless presses inwards on the sides of the foot, but this lasts only for a few minutes as the upper fabric takes shape according to the foot contour. The front is slightly narrower than some other UltraBoost shoes, but not at all uncomfortable. We quite liked the lightweight build, and how well it adapted to the foot.

Beneath your foot are thousands of TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) capsules, which provide good cushioning. Their advantage over the varieties of mid-sole foam found in most running shoes is that these capsules capture energy during compression and release them during expansion while running. This provides a small amount of push as you run, reducing the stress on the various muscles in your legs.

The outsole rubber is designed by tyre maker Continental. Adidas has had partnerships with Continental as well as Goodyear in the past as well. The result is that this tread pattern, paired with the StretchWeb layer, provides excellent grip, even during sudden direction changes. However, you will be able to notice if you are walking on an uneven surface, such as a cobblestone street.

If you are looking to buy running shoes, the adidas UltraBoost Laceless is a unique option that provides both comfort and great performance.