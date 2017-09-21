Lil Flea, the street carnival comes to Delhi

If you are looking forward to some fun and relaxation this weekend, then Lil Flea might be the place to head to.

After nine editions in Mumbai, the street carnival and flea market is coming to Delhi for the first time. Over the course of three days, indie-brands, pop-up shops, home chefs and bakers will be present at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as part of Lil Flea, which starts on Friday.

“In Mumbai we started doing it in an open fair ground, in Bandra. But here we will do it in the periphery (the outer lawns) of the stadium. It won’t be the kind of ground that you have seen in Mumbai, but the look and feel would remain the same,” says Alankar Jain, co-founder, Lil Flea.

Lil Flea was started in April 2014 as a discovery platform for small and upcoming brands and artists. It has grown in size over the years with around 250 stalls in Mumbai in the last edition in April this year. This being the first edition in the Capital, about 150 stalls from around 8,000 applications have been selected.

“These are small, home-grown, up and coming brands which are doing innovative stuff. The good thing is that at least half of them are coming from outside Delhi—brands or individuals who have been part of Lil Flea in Mumbai,” adds Jain.

For example, Soul Works makes only dream catchers; 2AM specializes in cruelty free leather bags; Cool Story is known for its innovative frozen drinks or slushies; Swarang Designs makes handbags with Indian handicrafts and arts; and Heads Up For Tails makes accessories for pets.

“I have been a part of Lil Flea for nine editions now and have always found it exciting. I think what worked for me is that the price point for my quirky products are low, and they are meant for the masses. Delhi too will be similar experience, I hope,” says Karishma Dawoodani, founder, Soul Works.

For foodies, there will be bakers and home chefs, in addition to a food trail from Old Delhi, with popular restaurants from the area setting up shop at the event. The dishes include chole bhature from Sitaram Diwan Chand, kulfi from Kuremal, and dahi bhalla from Natraj.

As a first, the event will also have a book exchange where attendees can bring a book of their choice and swap it with anyone else. Yet another programme, One Lil Tree, will let people adopt a sapling and teach them how to take care of the plant at home. There will also be an all-day movie lounge where classics and contemporary movies such as Fantastic Mr Fox, Pather Panchali and Moonrise Kingdom will be screened (ticket price, Rs100).

“The idea for the movies, as well as the whole flea, is to feel good. The vibe we want to create is that of relaxed, happy and easy community,” says Jain.

Lil Flea will be held from 22-24 September, 3-11pm, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Tickets, Rs249, available on www.insider.in