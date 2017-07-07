Sailing The Kalizma: In the Seychelles, à la Liz Taylor

Imagine jumping into the blue waters of the Seychelles from the mahogany deck of the luxurious yacht that Richard Burton gifted to Elizabeth Taylor in 1967, when their often-tumultuous love was at its happy peak. That’s just what Paloma Monnappa and Emanuel Abeyewardene, narrators of the short film Sailing The Kalizma, got to do.

Built in 1906, the 165-ft motor yacht has been refurbished by its many owners, each one adding new luxuries and modern amenities to it. Famous folks and Kevin Spacey, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell have been aboard the vessel, which is named Kalizma after Burton’s children Kate, Liza and Maria. Interestingly, the yacht was bought by businessman Vijay Mallya in 1995.

Photo: Courtesy TheVibe

The 10-minute film made by TheVibe, a company that produces travel and culture video content for the digital medium, is a glimpse into the life of the rich and the famous. The narrators cruise the beautiful islands of the Seychelles in Kalizma, which is available for charters, snorkelling its rich reefs, surfing waves, and riding jet skis. They get up to on-island adventures like ziplining in the forest, fishing and cooking a barbeque on the beach and meeting giant turtles, all to a lovely soundtrack. But the star of the video, without doubt, is the 110-year-old yacht. And all of it comes together to make for a delightful little break in the middle of the work day.

Watch the video on TheVibe’s YouTube channel.