Take a break: Correcting posture

Bending

Always maintain the shape of your back and externally rotate the legs so that there’s room for your pelvis when you bend.

Incorrect (left); correct.

Standing

When standing, relax the muscles in the lower back and keep the knees soft.

Incorrect (left); correct.

Soft knees

Standing with soft knees help you stand for long periods without fatigue or pain. Standing with locked knees can hurt knee and hip joints. Conversely, if the knees are too bent, the quadriceps work overtime, leading to fatigue and tension.

Incorrect (left); correct.

Walking

Do the glidewalk, a walking form whose mainstay is the activation of the gluteal muscles. When walking, lean your torso and pelvis forward. Your gluteal muscles will contract. This is the action you should take in each step.

Incorrect (left); correct.

Wrist work

Poorly designed desks and keyboards can stress fingers and the wrist. When using the keyboard, always keep the wrist straight.

By posture expert and Gokhale method founder Esther Gokhale