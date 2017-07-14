Take a break: Correcting posture
We all know that poor posture and sitting for long hours is bad for health. So spare five minutes each day and do these exercises at your workstation
Bending
Always maintain the shape of your back and externally rotate the legs so that there’s room for your pelvis when you bend.
Standing
When standing, relax the muscles in the lower back and keep the knees soft.
Soft knees
Standing with soft knees help you stand for long periods without fatigue or pain. Standing with locked knees can hurt knee and hip joints. Conversely, if the knees are too bent, the quadriceps work overtime, leading to fatigue and tension.
Walking
Do the glidewalk, a walking form whose mainstay is the activation of the gluteal muscles. When walking, lean your torso and pelvis forward. Your gluteal muscles will contract. This is the action you should take in each step.
Wrist work
Poorly designed desks and keyboards can stress fingers and the wrist. When using the keyboard, always keep the wrist straight.
By posture expert and Gokhale method founder Esther Gokhale