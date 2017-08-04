Take a break: Exercise in office

Arm push circles

Interlock your fingers in front of you and push. Keeping the tension, circle your arms in and out. Continue for 10 counts.

Arm push side to side

Interlock your fingers in front of you and push. Then, push your hands to the left till you feel a stretch. Repeat on each side five times.

Pull swim; and push swim.

Pull swim

Lock your fingers in front of you and pull. Keeping the tension, try a basic swimming-in movement. Push with your right elbow first and then your left. Repeat for 10 counts.

Push swim

Lock your fingers in front of you and push. Keeping the tension, try a basic swimming-out movement. Rotate your elbows inwards one at a time. Repeat for 10 counts.

Seated boat

While sitting on a chair, bring your legs to the thigh level and hold for 10 counts. You can rest your hands to make it easier. Do three sets.

Knee to chest press

While sitting, bring your legs up to the thigh level. Bend your legs and bring your feet close to your buttocks and move it out again. Repeat 10 times.

Accordions; and sumo pose

Accordions

Stand with your feet hip distance apart. Squat at knee level. Place your hands just above the knees and push in, and try to resist any movement. Hold for 10 counts.

Sumo pose

Stand with your feet hip distance apart. Squat at knee level (not below) and interlock your palms. With your elbows push out your knees, and try to resist any movement. Hold for 10 counts.

By Amit Dubey, fitness coach and master trainer