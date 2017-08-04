Take a break: Exercise in office
Arm push circles
Interlock your fingers in front of you and push. Keeping the tension, circle your arms in and out. Continue for 10 counts.
Arm push side to side
Interlock your fingers in front of you and push. Then, push your hands to the left till you feel a stretch. Repeat on each side five times.
Pull swim
Lock your fingers in front of you and pull. Keeping the tension, try a basic swimming-in movement. Push with your right elbow first and then your left. Repeat for 10 counts.
Push swim
Lock your fingers in front of you and push. Keeping the tension, try a basic swimming-out movement. Rotate your elbows inwards one at a time. Repeat for 10 counts.
Seated boat
While sitting on a chair, bring your legs to the thigh level and hold for 10 counts. You can rest your hands to make it easier. Do three sets.
Knee to chest press
While sitting, bring your legs up to the thigh level. Bend your legs and bring your feet close to your buttocks and move it out again. Repeat 10 times.
Accordions
Stand with your feet hip distance apart. Squat at knee level. Place your hands just above the knees and push in, and try to resist any movement. Hold for 10 counts.
Sumo pose
Stand with your feet hip distance apart. Squat at knee level (not below) and interlock your palms. With your elbows push out your knees, and try to resist any movement. Hold for 10 counts.
By Amit Dubey, fitness coach and master trainer