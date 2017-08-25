The Mercedes Maybach future concept

Last week, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its latest concept car, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet, at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, one of the most prestigious charitable automative events in the world, held in Carmel, California. This is an electric car that’s nearly 20ft long, has a drive system that gets 750 horsepower, and has a range of more than 200 miles on one charge of the battery stored under its floor. In terms of performance, Mercedes says the Maybach 6 Cabriolet will be able to go from zero to 60 mph in fewer than 4 seconds, with a top speed of 155 miles per hour. Using a special new “super” charger Mercedes has developed, the car can achieve 60 miles of range in just 5 minutes’ charging.

But you won’t be able to buy it. The car is a one-of-one example of Mercedes’ vision for the cars it’ll make in 2035 and beyond.

All of that would make it the most luxurious, grandest electric car on the planet. But it’s the design that really distinguishes the Maybach 6 Cabriolet. “It’s about beauty,” says Dietmar Exler, the president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz, noting that while the car will not go into full production, it’s certainly possible that, given time, it could end up on an awards stand of its own.

The display strip links doors, dashboard, and the rear area.

It’s the first full-sized, open-top, true Maybach—not an S-Class variant—the company has produced in decades. It is meant to embody classic art deco proportions, with a curved body, swooping sidelines, and a long, stretched hood. A radiator-style grille across the front is inspired by the pinstriped suit. The rear is meant to look like the boat tail of a yacht, with white nappa leather that contrasts with a dark paint finish described as “nautical blue metallic”. A wooden floor inlaid with aluminium underscores the yachting connection. The hood opens up on either side, creasing like birds’ wings in the middle. Meanwhile, the newly designed, 24-inch, light-alloy wheels feature a centre lock painted in rose gold; likewise, the custom-made fabric top has been interwoven with rose-gold threads.

Inside, touch controls and intelligent navigation are linked to appointment calendars and a voice-activated concierge system. The two seats are connected with long, flowing lines from the car’s centre console, via the dash, and around the back of the seats. When activated, everything is illuminated in a cool, blue light. The proportions are meant to be an automotive equivalent of “haute couture”, says Gorden Wagener, chief design officer of Daimler AG, in a statement. Bloomberg