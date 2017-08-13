Get framed, in wooden eye wear

Plastic and metal are usually the first choice for spectacle frames. But wood, both new and recycled, is now becoming popular.

Kolkata-based Sayantani Saha of Woodgeek Store, a brand that crafts wooden glasses, notebooks, phone cases and pens, credits this to the fact that they don’t weigh too much and are easy to use. “Wood-framed eyeglasses are more popular these days because CNC (computer numeric control) machines allow high-volume precision-cutting and carving of a variety of wood types. Also, newer eco-friendly, ultraviolet coating methods make glasses lightweight yet durable,” says Saha.

Bengaluru-based Jai Kumar of Tetewood, which makes handcrafted wooden eye wear, seconds this. “Wooden frames look trendy, are suitable for Indian weather, eco-friendly, light (below 80g), unbreakable, water-resistant, skin-friendly and easy to clean,” he says.

Kumar says most frames are made from teak or walnut (that give a red colour to glasses), cherry and padauk or timber (which render a dark brown shade), or wood types like oak, walnut, rose, ebony, acacia, cypress, bamboo—and recycled.

Just like any fancy or prescription eye wear, you need to know which one to pick. Beyond colour, texture and price, your face cut should play a major role in choosing a pair, says Saha. “Push away any hair falling on your face. Now trace the outline of your face with a bar of soap on a mirror to identify your shape. Next, check the measurements of the eyeglasses and compare them with those of your face, ” she says. Saha, who co-owns the online store with Saikat Saha, lists the basic face shapes and frames to go with them.

A chart listing basic face shapes and frames.

Heart: Rectangular frames work well, as the width of the frames balances out the narrowness of the chin. You can also opt for round-frame glasses, as these take attention away from the narrow chin and accentuate the corners of your eyes. Avoid frames that are wider than your face.

Round: Opt for eyeglasses with sharp angles, as these elongate the face and make it look sharper. Your ideal pair of eyeglasses should be greater in width than in length. Wider frames give the illusion of a slimmer face. Rectangular and square-shaped frames will work best.

Oval: Most frames like round, square or rectangle will suit your face. But whichever frame you choose, make sure it helps you to maintain the natural balance of your features.

Square: Choose frames that balance out the sharpness of your features. Round or oval-shaped lenses will give a slightly rounded look, and help you even out your face cut.

Oblong: Your face is long and narrow, with few angles, so wider eyeglasses will suit you. They make your long face appear shorter and wider. Try frames with greater depth than width.

Can wooden frames be worn to work or are they too much of a style statement? “Yes, they can be as they are trendy and classy at the same time,” says Vadodara-based Naitik Patel, founder of the online store Wood Works Inc., which makes wooden accessories like glasses, sunglasses, brooches, bow ties and wallets.

Sayantani Saha slots frames according to work roles and personalities. “Rectangular frames suit most face types, exude power and make you look sharp. They can work for executives, budding entrepreneurs, and geeky shapes like the round glasses—which are a throwback to the 1950s and 1960s—suit those who are in the creative field. They are for the style-conscious, edgier and bolder lot. And the minimal-classic frames suit management honchos.”

Prices for such frames generally start from Rs1,200, but can even go up to Rs30,000 or more, depending on logos, inscriptions, insignias, etc.