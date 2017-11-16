The Mint Planner, 17 November 2017

Delhi

Art

Sediment Hues

Till 23 November

This solo show by Satish Sharma comprises 30 “abstract expressionist” paintings. He uses the impasto technique to create paintings in which thickly textured, undiluted paint appears almost three-dimensional on canvas.

11am-4pm. Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House. Price, Rs50,000 to Rs1.75 lakh.

Around town

Mandala Coaster-making Workshop

19 November

Pooja Shah, founder, artist and art therapist, Art & Now! Studio, Pune, will be teaching how to design and paint mandalas on pieces of wood that can be used as coasters or display pieces.

3-6pm. Chaayos, F Block, Connaught Place. Fee, Rs1,800, payable at the venue.

One Bowl Winter@ Monkey Bar

Till 30 December

Monkey Bar has introduced 12 new one-bowl meals that celebrate traditional meals with a touch of gastropub spirit. Choose from Sesame Teriyake Chicken, Prawn Pad Thai Noodles, Kadhi Chawal and Kashmiri Mutton Yakhni, among others.

Noon-midnight. Pocket C, Vasant Kunj. Meal for one, starting from Rs280, plus taxes.

By Sohini Sen

Sakti Burman’s ‘Paris City Of Dreams’.

Mumbai

Art

In The Presence Of Another Sky

Till 26 November

This retrospective of artist Sakti Burman’s work over nearly six decades has been curated by poet and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote. The 100 paintings have been created in oil on canvas.

11am-6pm (Mondays closed). NGMA, Fort (22881969).

Around town

The Visual And Narrative Magic In The Films Of Federico Fellini

17 November

Photographer and activist Ram Rahman will present his personal reflections on how Federico Fellini’s films evolved from neorealism to a stylized and studio fabricated visual fantasy.

5.30pm. Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Byculla East. Tickets, Rs2 (students) and Rs10 (adults), available at the venue.

Tata Literature Live!

Till 19 November

The festival features almost 100 participants, including UK author A.C. Grayling and American writer Francine Prose, as well as dance, music and theatre.

Timings and venues vary. For details, visit www.tatalitlive.in

By Shweta Upadhyay

Max Clouth (centre) will play the acoustic guitar.

Bengaluru

Theatre

The Year Of The Rooster

18-19 November

Based on a Chinese folk tale, this one-and-a-half-hour English comedy pokes fun at human nature.

4pm/7.30pm. Alliance Francaise, Vasanthnagar. Tickets, Rs249, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Mirror Mirror

18-19 November

This hour-long psychological thriller follows the life of the alcoholic Amelia, who is sent to rehab. She returns home to lead a life dictated by her only friend—a friend in the mirror.

5.30pm/8pm. Rangasthala Auditorium, MG Road Boulevard. Tickets, Rs300, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Music

Max Clouth Clan

17-18 November

German guitarist Max Clouth presents his distinctive approach to Spanish, Indian and baroque music, all arranged for and performed on acoustic guitar.

9.30pm. Windmills Craftworks, 5B Road, EPIP Zone, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs 640 and Rs1,280, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Theatre

Shohan—Silver Jubilee Celebration

Till 20 November

Kolkata-based theatre group Shohan is celebrating its 25 years with a theatre festival. Plays such as Jera, Dweep, Juto, Helmet, Taser Desh and Esho Katha Boli will be staged.

6.30pm.Venues vary. Tickets, Rs100 and Rs200. For details, call 9830042004.

Film

Dialogues ’17

23 November/26 November

Dialogues is one of the oldest LGBT film festivals in India The annual event is a platform for writers, directors, actors and their work dealing with lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender themes.

Timings vary. Basusree Cinema, 102, SP Mukherjee Road. Passes available at the venue from 20 November.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan.

Chennai

Art

Disappearing Dwellings

Till 30 November

As part of its heritage week celebrations, Dakshina- Chitra is displaying 20 watercolours by Vikram Verghese. Verghese captures old and heritage buildings, especially their intricate architecture and design, on canvas.

10am-6pm. Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra, Muthukadu, East Coast Road (24462435).

Music

Mame Khan Live

18 November

Mame Khan is one of the most renowned folk, Sufi and playback singers from the Manganiyar community in Rajasthan. Khan brings a selection of special songs, including the hit Chaudhary.

7pm. Phoenix Market City, Velachery Main Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Film

Eleanor’s Secret

19 November

This 2009 Franco-Italian animated feature film follows seven-year-old Nathaniel, who finds magic in a collection of books.

11am. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Music

The Kuthu Fire Tour: Vidya Vox

19 November

Vidya Iyer or Vidya Vox is known for her mash-up of famous Indian and English songs such as Closer | Kabira.

7pm. Hitex Exhibition Center. Tickets, Rs450 onwards, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Sohini Sen