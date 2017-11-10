Take a break: Exercise in office

Side bend (left); and Torso twist

Side bend

Stand with one leg a foot ahead of the other. Keep your back relaxed but straight. Slowly bend sideways, crossing your left knee with your left hand. Repeat 10 times on either side.

Torso twist

Stand straight with feet hips’ width apart. Extend both arms in front, without bending at the elbow. Slowly twist the torso to your right side and hold for five counts. Then twist towards your left. Repeat 10 times.

Side swings; and knee ups.

Side swings

Stand and take support of a wall or desk. Keeping your right leg straight, slowly lift your left leg on the side. Repeat it 15 times on each side.

Knee ups

Stand with the support of a wall. Keeping your balance, lift your left leg off the ground and bring the knee close to the chest. Repeat 10 times on each leg.

Back swing; and Toe touch

Back swing

Stand with the support of a wall. Push your left leg behind and let it lift off the ground, and bring it back. Do not swing. Repeat 10 times on each leg.

Toe touch

Stand straight with a little gap between your feet. Slowly bend from your waist and try to touch your toes. Do not bend the knees. Hold for 10 counts and repeat five times.

Jump ropes; and Planks

Jump ropes

Hold the rope with hands at about hip height and elbows slightly bent, keeping your upper arms close to your sides. Make your jumps small and land on the balls of your feet. Do this once a day for four to five minutes.

Planks

Keep hands under your chest and a little wider than shoulder-width apart. Keeping your body straight and core tight, extend your arms. Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Front leg raises; and Push-ups

Front leg raises

Stand with the support of a wall. Raise the opposite leg without bending at the knee. Repeat 20 times on each leg.

Push-ups

Keep your hands next to chest and keep your body in a straight line. Push your torso up, without moving the elbows away from your body. Make it easier by resting your knees on the ground. Repeat 10 times.

By running coach Ravinder Singh