The Mint Planner, 13 October 2017
Delhi
Art
Interfaces Of Being
13 October-9 November
Artists like Arjun Sara, Gagan Singh, G.S.J., and Krupa Desai will showcase creations themed on Delhi, including a board game, photographs and mixed-media paintings.
9am-6pm. Korean Cultural Centre, A-25, Lajpat Nagar (43345000).
Music
Sherry & Kaushik
17 October
Guitarist Kaushik Manikandan and vocalist Sherry Matthews, known for progressive rock, will perform covers of songs by Karnivool and Porcupine Tree.
9pm. The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave Market.
Around town
Taste of Liguria
Till 15 October
Chef Alessio Banchero is presenting dishes, such as Polpo e Patate alla Ligure and Sea Bass Ligure, from Liguria, Italy.
12.30-3pm/7-11pm. K3, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity. Meal for one, Rs2,350-4,550.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Theatre
Agnipankh
14 October
This is the story of a wealthy Brahmin, Durgeshwari, who stands to lose all her riches after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. Hindi. 2 hours.
7pm. NCPA, Nariman Point (66323737). Tickets, Rs400-1,500, available onin.bookmyshow.com
Music
Off The Roof
14 October
The Red Bull Tour Bus, headlined by composer-singer Amit Trivedi, will perform in the city with metal band Skyharbor, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad and ambient electronic music artist Komorebi, among others.
5pm. PJ Hindu Gymkhana, Marine Lines (22812188). Tickets, Rs500, available on www.insider.in
Dance
Abhinaya In Classical Indian Dance
15 October
This lecture-demonstration by dancer Mandakini Trivedi will deconstruct narrative and emotional experience in classical Indian dance.
5pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point (66323737). Tickets, Rs200, available at the venue.
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Film
Moving Waters Film Festival
14-15 October
The film festival will showcase over 25 films, including documentaries.
10am-8pm. Goethe-Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Theatre
Sir Sir Sarla
14 October
Written and directed by Makrand Deshpande, the Hindi play starring Aahana Kumra is based on a love triangle between two university students and their professor. 2 hours.
7pm. Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets, Rs150-1,200, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Art
Indian Summer
Till 30 October
French artist Olympe Thomas-Lamotte draws inspiration from her new house in this collection of “self-portraits” of an Indian woman. The exhibition includes 14 artworks as well as creative notebooks, sketches, etc.
10am-8pm. Navrathan’s Antique Art, MG Road.
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Art
Meraki
15-18 October
Art group Paintaholics will present its annual art exhibition, Meraki, featuring 70 paintings by 50 artists, in acrylic, oil and watercolours.
3-8pm. Gaganendra Shilpa Pradarshashala, 1/1, A J C Bose Road. For details, call 9903383365.
Film
A Life In Dance: Pandit Uday Shankar
13 October
The Birla Academy of Art and Culture, in collaboration with Films Division, will be screening a film on dancer and choreographer Uday Shankar. The film is directed by Dishari Chakraborty. 1 hour, 30 minutes.
6.30pm. Birla Academy of Art and Culture, Southern Avenue. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Photography
Waswo X Waswo
14-19 October
This travelling exhibition showcases Waswo’s signature studio portraits, hand-coloured by his long-time collaborator, Rajesh Soni.
11am-7pm. The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah (45991630).
Around town
Art Appreciation
14 October
Participants at this workshop open to children above the age of 5 will explore the work of Franz Marc, the expressionist German painter and print-maker. It is limited to 20 participants.
11am. Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar (42115596). Fee, Rs500, payable at the venue.
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Around town
Feast From The East
Till 15 October
The food festival at Radisson Blu Plaza features Turkish dishes such as haydri, lamb tandoori and baklava.
7.30pm. Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills. Meal for one, Rs1,650.
Film
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
15 October
This 1983 film directed by the late Kundan Shah, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Ravi Baswani, tells the story of two friends and upcoming photographers who stumble upon a murder. Hindi, 2 hours.
12.30pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Sohini Sen
