The Mint Planner, 13 October 2017

Delhi

Art

Interfaces Of Being

13 October-9 November

Artists like Arjun Sara, Gagan Singh, G.S.J., and Krupa Desai will showcase creations themed on Delhi, including a board game, photographs and mixed-media paintings.

9am-6pm. Korean Cultural Centre, A-25, Lajpat Nagar (43345000).

Music

Sherry & Kaushik

17 October

Guitarist Kaushik Manikandan and vocalist Sherry Matthews, known for progressive rock, will perform covers of songs by Karnivool and Porcupine Tree.

9pm. The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave Market.

Around town

Taste of Liguria

Till 15 October

Chef Alessio Banchero is presenting dishes, such as Polpo e Patate alla Ligure and Sea Bass Ligure, from Liguria, Italy.

12.30-3pm/7-11pm. K3, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity. Meal for one, Rs2,350-4,550.

Mumbai

Theatre

Agnipankh

14 October

This is the story of a wealthy Brahmin, Durgeshwari, who stands to lose all her riches after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. Hindi. 2 hours.

7pm. NCPA, Nariman Point (66323737). Tickets, Rs400-1,500, available onin.bookmyshow.com

Music

Off The Roof

14 October

The Red Bull Tour Bus, headlined by composer-singer Amit Trivedi, will perform in the city with metal band Skyharbor, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad and ambient electronic music artist Komorebi, among others.

5pm. PJ Hindu Gymkhana, Marine Lines (22812188). Tickets, Rs500, available on www.insider.in

Dance

Abhinaya In Classical Indian Dance

15 October

This lecture-demonstration by dancer Mandakini Trivedi will deconstruct narrative and emotional experience in classical Indian dance.

5pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point (66323737). Tickets, Rs200, available at the venue.

Bengaluru

Film

Moving Waters Film Festival

14-15 October

The film festival will showcase over 25 films, including documentaries.

10am-8pm. Goethe-Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre

Sir Sir Sarla

14 October

Written and directed by Makrand Deshpande, the Hindi play starring Aahana Kumra is based on a love triangle between two university students and their professor. 2 hours.

7pm. Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets, Rs150-1,200, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Art

Indian Summer

Till 30 October

French artist Olympe Thomas-Lamotte draws inspiration from her new house in this collection of “self-portraits” of an Indian woman. The exhibition includes 14 artworks as well as creative notebooks, sketches, etc.

10am-8pm. Navrathan’s Antique Art, MG Road.

Kolkata

Art

Meraki

15-18 October

Art group Paintaholics will present its annual art exhibition, Meraki, featuring 70 paintings by 50 artists, in acrylic, oil and watercolours.

3-8pm. Gaganendra Shilpa Pradarshashala, 1/1, A J C Bose Road. For details, call 9903383365.

Film

A Life In Dance: Pandit Uday Shankar

13 October

The Birla Academy of Art and Culture, in collaboration with Films Division, will be screening a film on dancer and choreographer Uday Shankar. The film is directed by Dishari Chakraborty. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

6.30pm. Birla Academy of Art and Culture, Southern Avenue. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Chennai

Photography

Waswo X Waswo

14-19 October

This travelling exhibition showcases Waswo’s signature studio portraits, hand-coloured by his long-time collaborator, Rajesh Soni.

11am-7pm. The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah (45991630).

Around town

Art Appreciation

14 October

Participants at this workshop open to children above the age of 5 will explore the work of Franz Marc, the expressionist German painter and print-maker. It is limited to 20 participants.

11am. Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar (42115596). Fee, Rs500, payable at the venue.

Hyderabad

Around town

Feast From The East

Till 15 October

The food festival at Radisson Blu Plaza features Turkish dishes such as haydri, lamb tandoori and baklava.

7.30pm. Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills. Meal for one, Rs1,650.

Film

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

15 October

This 1983 film directed by the late Kundan Shah, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Ravi Baswani, tells the story of two friends and upcoming photographers who stumble upon a murder. Hindi, 2 hours.

12.30pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

