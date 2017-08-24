The Mint Planner, 25 August 2017

A still from ‘Dark Borders.’

Delhi

Around town

ScratchCard

30 August

You’ll only find out who the performers are at this comedy show once you get there.

8.30pm. Monkey Bar. Pocket C 6 & 7, Vasant Kunj (41095155).

Theatre

Dark Borders

26-27 August

The play explores the devastation that families suffer during times of political and social disruption. Mapping the lives of people who exist on the margins of society, Dark Borders has been inspired by Saadat Hasan Manto’s essays. Hindi. 1 hour, 15 minutes.

7pm (Saturday)/4pm (Sunday). Stein auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road. Tickets, Rs200, Rs350 and Rs500, available at the venue and on in.bookmyshow.com

Art

Swadeshi Art

28 August-15 September

The exhibition will showcase 35 rare oil paintings, lithographs and oleographs from the 19th century. Among these are oleographs of Bamapada Bandyopadhyay, litho prints of the Calcutta Art Studio and Kansaripara Art Studio.

11am-7pm. 29, Block D Hauz Khas Road (26868558). Price, Rs65,000 to Rs15 lakh.

By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

Art

The Surface Of Things: Photography In Process

Till 19 September

The Bhau Daji Lad Museum is hosting a show on the birth of analogue photography, featuring 50 works of contemporary artists Uzma Mohsin, Srinivas Kuruganti, Sukanya Ghosh and Edson Dias.

10am-5.30pm (Wednesdays closed). Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Ambedkar Road, Byculla East (23731234).

Theatre

Angels In America

26/27/29/30 August

Grappling with the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers are caught between life and death. This NCPA-National Theatre live screening from London is in two parts. The first part, on 26 and 29 August, is 3 hours, 45 minutes. The second part, 4 hours, is on 27 and 30 August.

5pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point (66323737). Tickets, Rs512, available at the venue and on in.bookmyshow.com

Around Town

The Ice and Fire Festival

Till 31 August

Inspired by the hit series Game Of Thrones, Irish House has introduced cocktails like The Iron Throne, Flame & Shadow, Whitewalker, Cersei’s Sangria and Seven Kingdoms.

Noon-1am. Across all Irish House outlets. Prices, starting from Rs395.

By Shweta Upadhyay

MD Pallavi will be performing at the Swartaal Music Festival.

Bengaluru

Art

Layers

26-27 August

Padmaja Chandrasekhar’s 21 monoprints reflect the human inclination to constantly add or shed layers. Part of the proceeds will go to the non-profit Deutsche Cleft ABMSS, which works for children with cleft lips and palates.

5.30-8pm (Saturday) and 11am-7pm (Sunday). Gallery Manora, 100 Feet Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar. Price, starting from Rs19,000. For details, call 9148365444.

Around Town

Swartaal Classical Music and Dance Festival

31 August-3 September

Organized in collaboration with Whitefield Rising, this four-day cultural festival will showcase performances by artists such as singer-actor M.D. Pallavi, Bharatanatyam exponent Praveen Kumar and Kathak dancer Ipsita Misra.

3pm/6pm. Jagriti Theatre, Ramagondanahalli, Varthur Road, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs250 and Rs400, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shivani Kagti

Art

Ganesholsavam

Till 31 August

An exhibition of artist Ramesh K. Kannan’s works is being presented as part of the Ganesha festival at DakshinaChitra. There are 20 works, all acrylics on canvas.

10am-6pm. DakshinaChitra, Muthukadu, East Coast Road.



Around Town

Art Appreciation Workshop

29 August

Participants will explore Canadian artist Emily Carr’s life and work, including A Rushing Sea Of Undergrowth, Indian Church, and create a simple artwork. The workshop is open to children above the age of 5.

11am. Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar (42115596). Tickets, Rs 500, payable at the venue.

Theatre

Journey Into Malgudi

25 August

The play by Creashakthi showcases adaptations of stories from the famed Malgudi Days. 1 hour, 15 minutes.

7.30pm. Museum Theatre, Egmore. Tickets, Rs200, Rs300 and Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Nandini Reddy

Kolkata

Film

Contagion

26 August

This science fiction film by Steven Soderbergh is about a deadly airborne virus and the medical community’s attempts to find a cure.

4-6pm. American Center, 38-A, Jawaharlal Nehru Road (39846300). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre

Purba Paschim Natya Utsav 2017

Till 31 August

This annual theatre festival is showcasing eight plays. These include My Name Is Gaharjan by Prantik Baharampore, Rani Kadambini by Nandikar, Banijya Bosote Lakshmi by Paikpara Indraranga, Mudrarakhos by Angan, and Soudagarer Nouka by Sansriti.

Timings and venues vary. For details, call 9830783356.



By Indranil Bhoumik

Hyderabad

Photography

Humans Of Gondwana

30-31 August

Forty photographs will tell stories from the tribal heartland of the Central Gondwana region.

10.30am-7pm. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. For details, call 9642731329.



Theatre

The Sunshine Boys

27 August

This play, written by Neil Simon, revolves around two ageing actors. A hit comedy duo for four decades, they part bitterly, only to come together again for a one-off “Retro”.

7.30pm. Phoenix Arena, Hitec City. Tickets, Rs100

and Rs300, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen