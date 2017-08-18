Take a break: Exercise in office

Hand resistance

Sit straight on the office chair. Extend your arms in front of the shoulders. Meet your hands in front of the chest, apply pressure for 10 seconds. Repeat twice.

Calf stretch

Stand next to a chair. Take a big stride forward. Now imagine there is a wall in front of your leading leg. Try to touch that wall with the knee without lifting the heel of the trailing leg off the floor. Perform two sets of 10 repetitions.

Ab crunch; and hip in & out.

Ab crunch

Sit on a chair and maintain an upright posture. Raise your sternum (breast-bone) and contract the abdominal muscles. Hold for 12 seconds. Perform two sets of 12 repetitions.

Hip in & out

While standing, raise right knee in front and rotate it to the right. Bring the foot down and raise the knee again, and rotate from the right side to the starting position. Do 12 repetitions on both legs.

Push ups; and hip flexion stretch

Push ups

Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the desk and take a few steps back. Slowly lower into a push up and return to the starting position; keep your legs and torso straight. Perform two sets of 10 repetitions.

Hip flexion stretch

Hold a chair for support and step back. Keep your heel off the ground, and try not to turn your ankle. Bend both knees keeping your toes aligned. Do two sets of 10 repetitions.

Sit and stand; and hip extension.

Sit and stand

Maintain a firm and upright torso. Sit back in your chair and stand up without using your arms. Perform two sets of 12-15 repetitions.

Hip extension

Stand behind a chair and hold it for support. Suck in your stomach. Extend your hip backwards and try to lift your leg as high as possible. Perform two sets of 12 repetitions.

Legs and abs toner; and knee tucks.

Legs and abs toner

Straighten your legs, cross one on top of the other and lift them. Press down with the top leg and hold till your muscles start shaking. Repeat five times on each leg.

Knee tucks

Move to the edge of your chair and hold the sides for balance. Slowly lift your knees towards the ceiling. Repeat for 15 seconds. Perform this exercise 20 times.

Shikhar Bassi, founder-CEO, sports and wellness company sportsanté.