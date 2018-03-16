The green planner
Delhi
Frogfest at WWF-India
When: Till April
What: The event hopes to raise awareness about frogs, their diversity, and their role in nature and culture. The festival includes an exhibition of over 500 frog artefacts from around the world, and allows the audience to experience the world of frogs with films, frog art and craft, quizzes, workshops, eco-trails, and more.
More details on: www.wwfindia.org
Nature trail at Hauz Khas
When: 30 April, 5.30pm
What: Hauz Khas (“the royal tank”) in Delhi takes its name from a medieval reservoir that was excavated during Allauddin Khilji’s reign in the early 14th century. Today, the lush Deer Park and its revived lake make Hauz Khas a veritable jungle in the midst of an urban sprawl. It’s home to several bird species, making it a haven for birdwatchers.
More details from: Delhi Tree Walks (9899692790)
Bengaluru
Green walks
When: Every Saturday and Sunday
What: Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park are often called the “lungs” of Bengaluru. The Green Heritage Walk takes in the wonders of the Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens, spread over 240 acres. The Cubbon Park Walk soaks in the flora and fauna, and even takes in some of the iconic 19th century buildings nearby.
More details on: www.bangalorewalks.com
Spotting butterflies at Bannerghatta
When: Throughout the week (except Tuesdays)
What: Spread across 7.5 acres, this butterfly park near the Bannerghatta National Park has a kilometre-long butterfly trail. There is a garden that has been designed to sustain a butterfly population.You can learn more about these colourful insects at the museum, an important part of the park. There is also a souvenir shop.
More details on: www.bangalorewalks.com
Mumbai
Flamingos at Thane Creek
When: Throughout the week
What: Spot and admire the Greater and Lesser Flamingos, along with other bird species, at the recently opened Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. The state mangrove cell has organized hour-long rides along 10km of thick mangrove cover, from Airoli to Vashi and back, accompanied by a guide trained by the Bombay Natural History Society.
More details from: Coastal Marine Biodiversity Centre (022-24676151)
Malabar hill tree walk
When: 25 March
What: The hillock has retained a substantial part of its greenery. The highlights of this early morning walk include knowing more about rare tree species like elephant ear, Indian sandalwood and cannonball.
More details on: Bnhs.org
Other cities
The travelling film fest
When: Till 18 March (Bengaluru), March-November (other cities)
What: Although the CMS VATAVARAN 2018 travelling festival started in Bengaluru on Friday, the eighth edition of this film festival and forum on environment and wildlife will travel to Nahan (May), Agartala (June), Srinagar (July) and Darjeeling (November). The theme for this edition is “Conservation 4 Water”.
More details on: www.cmsvatavaran.org
Earth Hour 2018
When: 24 March, 8.30-9.30pm, local time
What: Citizens, organizations and businesses are encouraged to turn off non-essential lights for 1 hour on this day as a sign of commitment to the environment, and engagement on climate change.
More details on: www.earthhour.org
Compiled by Tanuj Kumar, Vatsala Chhibber and Nitin Sreedhar.
