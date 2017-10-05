The Mint Planner, 6 October 2017

Lithuanian Music Orchestra.

Delhi

Music

Asean—India Music Festival 2017

6-8 October

Ten bands from countries comprising the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), as well as five Indian bands, will feature at this festival, being organized by the ministry of external affairs in collaboration with Seher, a performance and art collective.

6pm. Old Fort, Mathura Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town

IIC Festival of Arts

7-11 October

There will be dances, films, music, theatre, installations, exhibitions and food. The programmes include a Carnatic violin duet performance by the Mysore Brothers; Mohan Se Mahatma, a play to mark the centenary of the Champaran satyagraha; and Hindustani vocal music by Nandini Bedeker.

6.30pm. India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Festival of Lights

Till 16 October

More than 85 craft groups from 16 states will showcase home accessories and home decor in metal, ceramics, paper, stone, wood and fibre.

11am-7.30pm. Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh. Tickets, Rs30, at the venue.

Art

Sea Glass

Till 11 October

These mixed- media works by Mandira Ravindranath are inspired by the transformative journey of sea glass. They include black and white ink drawings, accented by acrylic paint.

11am-8pm. Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg.

By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

Art

Figures in Motion

Till 16 October

This show comprises 83 works in oil, watercolour, ink and Conté, by veteran artist Jatin Das, who is showing in Mumbai after seven years.

11am-6pm (Sundays closed). Jehangir Art gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda.

Music

Lithuanian Music Orchestra

10-11 October

The orchestra’s repertoire includes pieces by composers like Johannes Brahms and Hector Berlioz and In The Forest, the symphony by Lithuania’s early 20th century composer Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis.

7pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point (66223724). Tickets, starting from Rs320, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

Kolkata

Theatre

Ghashiram Kotwal

7 October

This musical play by Vijay Tendulkar is based on the life of a Brahmin who comes to Pune in search of good fortune.

3pm. Academy of Fine Arts, 2, Cathedral Road. For details, call 9830253530.

Photography

Neruda: Absence And Presence

Till 12 October

The embassy of Chile, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), is presenting images by Luis Poirot. The exhibition features photographs of Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda’s house in Isla Negra, taken after the poet’s death.

3-8pm. Indian Council for Cultural Relations, 9A. Ho Chi Minh Sarani (22822895).

By Indranil Bhoumik

A scene from Shekinah Jacob’s ‘Queen Of Hearts’.

Bengaluru

Theatre

Queen Of Hearts

6 October

Based on the historical story of an immigrant queen who saves the Persian empire, this musical by Shekinah Jacob is a modern, feminist take on the story. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

7pm. Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets, Rs200 and Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Music

Mame Khan Rock ‘N’ Roots

6-7 October

The Rajasthani folk singer will perform traditional songs in the Manganiyar folk music style called jangra as well as songs composed by Sufi poets.

9.30pm. Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs640 and Rs1,920, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Around town

Daily Specials

Till 31 October

The Parsi restaurant is serving a special dish each day of the week—from gawarfali cutlets on Mondays to sausage par eeda on Thursdays.

Noon-11pm. SodaBottleOpenerWala, Lavelle Road. Meal for two, Rs1,500. For details, call 7022255299.

By Shivani Kagti

Hyderabad

Theatre

The Sunshine Boys

8 October

This Neil Simon comedy revolves around two ageing actors who come together for a one-off retrospective.

7.30pm. Phoenix Arena, Hitec City. Tickets, Rs100 and Rs300, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Film

Fire In The Blood

6 October

The film explores the way Western pharmaceutical companies and governments blocked African countries’ access to low-cost AIDS drugs, leading to millions of deaths that could have been avoided.

4.30pm. Lamakaan,Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Sohini Sen

Stand-up comedian Alex.

Chennai

Around town

Alex In Wonderland

8 October

Expect rib-tickling comedy and plenty of music. Passionate about music, Alex (who uses only his first name) uses every opportunity he gets to sing and play his musical instruments. Open to audiences above 10 years.

4.30pm/7.30pm. Museum Theatre, Egmore. Tickets, Rs300 and Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Theatre

Red October

6 October

Ten short-format plays created by first-time artists, exploring dark subjects, will be staged. They are Voices, Na Yaaru?, Va Van Gogh, Torture, Rice Water, Ramayaa Vastavayya, Nirabharathi, History Boys, Agam Puram and Don’t Genderalize.

7pm. Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Tickets, Rs150, available on www.imojo.in/redoctober

By Nandini Reddy