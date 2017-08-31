The Mint Planner, 1 September 2017

Vocalist Indrani Mukherjee.

Delhi

Music

Thumri Festival

1-3 September

The Sahitya Kala Parishad is organizing a festival dedicated to this light classical music genre from Varanasi, Gwalior and Awadh. The list of performers includes Arati Ankalikar, Indrani Mukherjee, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Kalpana Zokarkar and Girija Devi.

6.30pm. Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town

The Gourmet Burrito Festival

Till 16 September

Savour burritos with a combination filling of Mexican-style rice or plain rice, beans or refried beans, lettuce, salsa, meat, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and vegetables.

12.30-3pm/7pm-1am. Arriba—Mexican Grill & Tequileria, Asiad Village Complex. Meal for two, approximately Rs1,500.

Art

Delhi Contemporary Art Weekend

Till 3 September

Six art galleries—Vadehra Art Gallery, Nature Morte, Gallery Espace, Latitude 28, Shrine Empire Gallery and Exhibit 320—are displaying about 40 works, including paintings, photographs, drawings and sculpture. There are paintings by Atul Dodiya and Anju Dodiya and photographs by Atul Bhalla and Shilpa Gupta, among others.

Timings vary. Prices, starting from Rs50,000.

By Sohini Sen

Ayan Banerjee will perform Kathak.

Mumbai

Dance

NCPA Umang: Voice Of Wisdom

1 September

Odissi dancer Namrata Mehta and Kathak dancer Ayan Banerjee will present a music and dance performance that will explore guru mukhi vidya (knowledge through the guru), invoking the deities of knowledge and wisdom.

7 pm. Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point (66323737). Seating on first-come,first-served basis.

Theatre

The Back Bencher’s —Khabsoorat Bahu

1 September

This musical comedy set in a rural Indian context will explore themes of dowry, marriage, and the relationships between villagers. Hindi. 1 hour, 45 minutes.

6 pm. Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road. Tickets, Rs250, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Murder In The City

3 September

This English play follows the mysterious death of a rich NRI diamond merchant. Mind illusionist, “Roy Zaltsman” is assigned to solve the case. English. 1 hour, 15 minutes.

7.30pm. Sophia College Auditorium, Pedder Road. Tickets, Rs354, Rs590, Rs1,770, Rs2,360, Rs2,950 and Rs3,540, available on in. bookmyshow.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

Bengaluru

Around town

Bangla

Bhojon

2-3 September

Food critic Iti Misra will create a meal which includes maaccher jhoori bhaja (fried crumbled fish) and nolen gurer payesh (jaggery and rice pudding).

1pm/8pm. Bengaluru Oota Company, Cambridge Layout. Meal for one, Rs1,700, plus taxes. For details, call 94483 02628.

Art

Magical Stories from 81 sqft

Till 16 September

Naveen Kumar’s solo show is themed on his aspirations, which include owning a home and a studio.

10.30am-6pm (Sunday closed). Gallery Sumukha, Wilson Garden. Price, Rs85,000 to Rs2 lakh.

Theatre

Beediyolagondu Maneya Maadi

1-2 September

This Kannada play directed by Mohit Takalkar is a satirical and humorous take on the degenerating nature of religious festivals. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

7.30pm/3.30pm (only Saturday). Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs150, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Theatre

6 Avi Noi

1-3 September

Ratbireter Raktapisach by Ashoknager Nattyamukh and Bischchaya by Asansol Charyapada will be staged Friday. On Saturday you can watch Mrityu Ishwar Jounota by Ashokenagar Bratyajon. On the last day of festival there will be Mara Chand by Sainthia Wake Up Nattyadol, Aajir Aajo by Balurghat Natyakormi and Lubdhak by Ashoknagar Abhijatri.

Venues and timings vary. For details, call 9126561408.

Film

Maleficent

2 September

The US consulate will screen director Robert Stromberg’s Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie. Inspired by Walt Disney’s 1959 animated film Sleeping Beauty, the film portrays the story from the perspective of the antagonist.

4-6pm. American Center, 38-A, Jawaharlal Nehru Road (39846300). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Try a Bohri Thaal this weekend.

Chennai

Around town

The Bohri Food Festival

1-3 September

This festival will showcase authentic Bohri dishes such as Bohra Khichdi, Halwan, Bohri Murgh and Patoria Gosht.

7pm. Luxer Hotel, RK Salai (43129463). Meal for one, Rs999.

Theatre

State Of Chaos

2 September

A humble wedding photographer gets caught up in a mess in a distant dystopian land not very different from ours. English. 1 hour.

3pm/7pm. Chettinad Harishree Vidyashram, RA Puram. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Music

Sangitaka Grha

1 September

Carnatic vocalist Gayatri Kamakoti, with Hemalatha Rangarajan, Delhi Sairam and others, will be performing.

6pm. Parthasarathy Garden Street, Alwarpet. For details, email café@charsur.com.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Theatre

Three Shades Of Delhi

2 September

This 90-minute series of three plays—Megha Re, Pehchan and Aaina—focuses on introspection.

7pm. Lamakaan, Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Music

The Local Train

1 September

This independent rock band comprises Ramit Mehra on bass guitar, Raman Negi on vocals, Sahil Sarin on percussion, and Paras Thakur on lead guitar.

8pm. Hard Rock Cafe, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs750 and Rs1,500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen