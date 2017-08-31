The Mint Planner, 1 September 2017
Latest News »
Delhi
Music
Thumri Festival
1-3 September
The Sahitya Kala Parishad is organizing a festival dedicated to this light classical music genre from Varanasi, Gwalior and Awadh. The list of performers includes Arati Ankalikar, Indrani Mukherjee, Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Kalpana Zokarkar and Girija Devi.
6.30pm. Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Around town
The Gourmet Burrito Festival
Till 16 September
Savour burritos with a combination filling of Mexican-style rice or plain rice, beans or refried beans, lettuce, salsa, meat, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and vegetables.
12.30-3pm/7pm-1am. Arriba—Mexican Grill & Tequileria, Asiad Village Complex. Meal for two, approximately Rs1,500.
Art
Delhi Contemporary Art Weekend
Till 3 September
Six art galleries—Vadehra Art Gallery, Nature Morte, Gallery Espace, Latitude 28, Shrine Empire Gallery and Exhibit 320—are displaying about 40 works, including paintings, photographs, drawings and sculpture. There are paintings by Atul Dodiya and Anju Dodiya and photographs by Atul Bhalla and Shilpa Gupta, among others.
Timings vary. Prices, starting from Rs50,000.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Dance
NCPA Umang: Voice Of Wisdom
1 September
Odissi dancer Namrata Mehta and Kathak dancer Ayan Banerjee will present a music and dance performance that will explore guru mukhi vidya (knowledge through the guru), invoking the deities of knowledge and wisdom.
7 pm. Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point (66323737). Seating on first-come,first-served basis.
Theatre
The Back Bencher’s —Khabsoorat Bahu
1 September
This musical comedy set in a rural Indian context will explore themes of dowry, marriage, and the relationships between villagers. Hindi. 1 hour, 45 minutes.
6 pm. Prithvi Theatre, 20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road. Tickets, Rs250, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Murder In The City
3 September
This English play follows the mysterious death of a rich NRI diamond merchant. Mind illusionist, “Roy Zaltsman” is assigned to solve the case. English. 1 hour, 15 minutes.
7.30pm. Sophia College Auditorium, Pedder Road. Tickets, Rs354, Rs590, Rs1,770, Rs2,360, Rs2,950 and Rs3,540, available on in. bookmyshow.com
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Around town
Bangla
Bhojon
2-3 September
Food critic Iti Misra will create a meal which includes maaccher jhoori bhaja (fried crumbled fish) and nolen gurer payesh (jaggery and rice pudding).
1pm/8pm. Bengaluru Oota Company, Cambridge Layout. Meal for one, Rs1,700, plus taxes. For details, call 94483 02628.
Art
Magical Stories from 81 sqft
Till 16 September
Naveen Kumar’s solo show is themed on his aspirations, which include owning a home and a studio.
10.30am-6pm (Sunday closed). Gallery Sumukha, Wilson Garden. Price, Rs85,000 to Rs2 lakh.
Theatre
Beediyolagondu Maneya Maadi
1-2 September
This Kannada play directed by Mohit Takalkar is a satirical and humorous take on the degenerating nature of religious festivals. 1 hour, 30 minutes.
7.30pm/3.30pm (only Saturday). Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs150, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Theatre
6 Avi Noi
1-3 September
Ratbireter Raktapisach by Ashoknager Nattyamukh and Bischchaya by Asansol Charyapada will be staged Friday. On Saturday you can watch Mrityu Ishwar Jounota by Ashokenagar Bratyajon. On the last day of festival there will be Mara Chand by Sainthia Wake Up Nattyadol, Aajir Aajo by Balurghat Natyakormi and Lubdhak by Ashoknagar Abhijatri.
Venues and timings vary. For details, call 9126561408.
Film
Maleficent
2 September
The US consulate will screen director Robert Stromberg’s Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie. Inspired by Walt Disney’s 1959 animated film Sleeping Beauty, the film portrays the story from the perspective of the antagonist.
4-6pm. American Center, 38-A, Jawaharlal Nehru Road (39846300). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Around town
The Bohri Food Festival
1-3 September
This festival will showcase authentic Bohri dishes such as Bohra Khichdi, Halwan, Bohri Murgh and Patoria Gosht.
7pm. Luxer Hotel, RK Salai (43129463). Meal for one, Rs999.
Theatre
State Of Chaos
2 September
A humble wedding photographer gets caught up in a mess in a distant dystopian land not very different from ours. English. 1 hour.
3pm/7pm. Chettinad Harishree Vidyashram, RA Puram. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Music
Sangitaka Grha
1 September
Carnatic vocalist Gayatri Kamakoti, with Hemalatha Rangarajan, Delhi Sairam and others, will be performing.
6pm. Parthasarathy Garden Street, Alwarpet. For details, email café@charsur.com.
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Theatre
Three Shades Of Delhi
2 September
This 90-minute series of three plays—Megha Re, Pehchan and Aaina—focuses on introspection.
7pm. Lamakaan, Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Music
The Local Train
1 September
This independent rock band comprises Ramit Mehra on bass guitar, Raman Negi on vocals, Sahil Sarin on percussion, and Paras Thakur on lead guitar.
8pm. Hard Rock Cafe, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs750 and Rs1,500, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Sohini Sen