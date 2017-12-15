Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Dash to So Kate Loubitag

Wearable art: Custom additions by Isharya

Fashion jewellery label Isharya is offering 3D customization on jewellery and bags. Pyramid mirror motifs, gold-plated initials and pearl accents can be added on to chains and clutches to spruce things up a bit this holiday season. At Isharya.com, or the Isharya store in Bandra, Mumbai. Rs10,000-35,000.

Dash by Spin.

Serious toys: Dash by Spin

A wall-mounted hook system, Dash, with its sleek, perforated form, allows you to hang accessories and knick-knacks such as keys, scarves, strings, in an arrangement that you like. At Madewithspin.com; Rs4,999.

So Kate Loubitag by Christian Louboutin.

For your sole: So Kate Loubitag by Christian Louboutin

From the Fall/Winter 2018 collection, Louboutin’s classic series So Kate, a pointed-toe and superfine stiletto heel, has been re-produced with the designer’s hand-drawn “Loubitag” scribble printed on to white patent leather. At the Christian Louboutin store, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai. Rs48,500.

Magellan by Faraday Science shop.

This is L(it): Magellan by Faraday Science shop

An online store that curates only science-related gifts, it doesn’t get cooler than this. Magellan uses energy-efficient LED lights to build a night sky projector kit, turning your room into a starry starry night. At www.faradayscienceshop.com; around Rs8,960.

JIM by Jim Beam.

Smart Bourbon: JIM by Jim Beam

JIM is dubbed the world’s first smart decanter—it pours whisky on command. It’s voiced by seventh-generation master distiller Fred Noe and includes a sleek compartment for bourbon storage and voice command options. JIM’s 3G capabilities will expire after six months and it will turn back into a regular decanter. Pre-order on the Jim Beam store (Store.jimbeam.com).

***

MyPurMist

By Invitation: Vanities

An ode to things you don’t need but must have

This week: MyPurMist

Winter just wasn’t my season, sings Anna Nalick in her absolutely lovely song Breathe (2am).

Any human being living in Delhi and suffering from acute sinusitis would tell Ms Nalick, “I hear you.”

Winter is when Delhi’s badly behaved weather jumps into bed with the smog and roughs up one’s nasal passages.

I have tried every conceivable trick in the book to handle it. I have tried to stuff horseradish up my nose. Yes, even wasabi. I have also roasted cumin and smelt it. Visually, it can embarrass any adult.

But sinus is God’s own curse.

The common medical refrain that one hears is “steam inhalation” thrice a day.

Now there is an age up to which it is acceptable to be seen with your head bent into a bowl of water with Karvol and a towel over your head.

Plus, bowls aren’t easy to come by. In hotels, I would ask for champagne buckets for my inhalation. And, trust me, asking for a champagne bucket with piping hot water does tend to be met with the sound of a muffled snigger by the ladies in IRD (in-room dining).

That is where my medical concierge service swung into action. Determined to shield me from social slouchiness, they introduced me to the MyPurMist.

MyPurMist Free is a cordless steam inhaler. It provides 100% natural, drug-free therapy for sinus congestion, colds and allergies. Since it’s cordless, you can inhale in all kinds of places: in a cinema hall, in your car. Why, it can provide you therapeutic warm mist—effectively free from germs and allergens—even on a plane. But if you must, you can also work with ordinary filtered water. Squeeze a capsule of Karvol oil into it and return to familiar comforts. And, it’s managed by a powerful processor that includes Bluetooth connectivity.

I have a MyPurMist each at home and in my car (available, for $179.95, or around Rs11,610, on Mypurmist.com).

Swapan Seth is CEO, Equus.