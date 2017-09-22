Soups in office: Melon and mint soup and more

Melon and mint soup.

Method

Use 250g melon without pulp, cut into dices, add few mint leaves and blend to a puree. Strain and add 1tbsp of lemon juice and salt. Serve chilled.

Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Goodness factor

Loaded with lycopene and citrulline, which gets converted into arginine in the body, and boosts cardiac health. Mint adds more antioxidants to the mix.

Kavita Devgan

Carrot and ginger soup

Method

Sauté 1tbsp of ginger and 1tbsp of celery in olive oil. Cook 100g of diced carrots. Add 300ml vegetable stock and continue to cook the carrots. Remove from heat and blend. Strain, add salt and pepper to taste.

Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

The goodness factor

Ginger helps block acid and suppresses infection-causing bacteria. Carrots have beta-carotene and fibre content and delivers loads of antioxidants.

Kavita Devgan

Tomato and basil soup.

Method

In 1 tbsp of vegetable oil add a small piece of cinnamon, 1 star anise and 10g mashed ginger. Add 400g roughly chopped tomatoes. Cover and cook. Halfway through, add 20g basil. Cover and cook on low till tomatoes are soft and mushy. Add salt to taste. Strain the mix.

Rahis Khan, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Goodness factor

Tomatoes are low in calories, high in fibre.

Kavita Devgan

Chicken barley soup

Method

Cook 250g chicken in 500ml of water until tender. Bone the chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces and return to pan. Now add 1/2 cup diced carrots and celery, 1/4th cup barley and chopped onions, a pinch of dried sage, 1 bay leaf, salt (to taste) and a pinch of pepper. Simmer, covered, for 1 hour. Serve.

Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

The goodness factor

Barley’s fibre content helps the heart by keeping cholesterol content low.

Kavita Devgan

Ozoni soup

Method

Boil 100ml of chicken stock. Add 10ml of light soy sauce and 10ml of mirin, a Japanese rice wine. Grill 2 pcs of mochi rice. Add 5g of radish, carrot, spinach, shitake mushrooms and chicken in stock. Add salt and pepper to taste. Pour in the soup cup and add the grilled mochi (sticky) rice.

Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

The goodness factor

This super healthy Japanese soup is loaded with antioxidants.

Kavita Devgan