‘Game of Thrones’ merchandise you can pick up
With the seventh season set to begin, we round up some royal ‘Game Of Thrones’ merchandise
The penultimate season of Game Of Thrones will air next week. Here’s our pick of merchandise related to the show that you can cook along to, drink from or stand back and admire.
A Feast of Ice and Fire
This cookbook by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel and Sariann Lehrer comes with an introduction from George R.R. Martin. The recipes are divided by region: “The Wall” has mutton in onion-ale broth; “The North”, aurochs with roasted leeks; “King’s Landing”, quails drowned in butter. Rs1,612 (hardcover), Amazon.in.
Jon Snow coffee mug
This charming coffee mug illustrates its “You know nothing Jon Snow” legend with a forlorn caricature of the curly-haired saviour of the north. Even Ghost, Jon’s dire wolf, sporting a wide grin, seems in on the joke. Rs249, Amazon.in.
Tywin and Tyrion Poster
This pulp-y red poster captures a key confrontation between Tywin and Tyrion Lannister in Season 4. $12.99, or around Rs840, Store.hbo.com.
Fidget spinner
Keep yourself distracted until 16 July comes around with this Game Of Thrones fidget spinner (average spin time 2 minutes). Rs1,450, Amazon.in.
Sigil tote bag
This smart canvas tote bag from Redwolf is patterned with the different house sigils. Rs699, Redwolf.in.
Game Of Thrones’ seventh season will be shown on Hotstar from 16 July.