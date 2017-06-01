The Mint Planner, 2 June 2017

A still from ‘A Matter Of Life And Death’.

A watermelon cocktail at Fio.

Delhi

Around Town

Summer Menu at Fio Cookhouse

Ongoing

The summer fiesta at Fio Cookhouse includes Burrata Cheese and Watermelon Salad, Thyme Green Mango Chickpea Risotto Dumpling, drinks like One in a Watermelon, and desserts like Dark Chocolate Mango Mousse with Lychee-Coconut Sorbet.

Noon-12.30am. Fio Cookhouse and Bar, Epicuria, Nehru Place. Meal for two, Rs3,500, plus taxes.

Creative Movement

5-19 June

This workshop for children is on dance therapy, theatre, movement, yoga and fitness. It’s open to children above 4 years of age.

4-5.30pm. CrossFit Himalaya, D-108, Chhattarpur. Fees, Rs2,500. For details, call 9582502012.

Music

Rewind Sessions

2 June

The Bhavya Raj Collective, with Bhavya Raj on vocals, Nevin D’Mello on guitar and Aditya Dutta on drums, will perform some of their favourite songs.

9pm-midnight. Monkey Bar, Vasant Kunj. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre

Muhammad Tripathi

3 June

Theatre group Team Nirantar will present this Hindi satire on society. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

7pm. Little Theatre Group auditorium, Mandi House. Tickets, Rs100, Rs150 and Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com



By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

Around Town

Ramzan Special Bohri Thali

3-4 June

Home-chef Farida will serve Ramzan specials like chicken baida roti and mutton bhuna egg roll.

8pm. Byculla East, Mazgaon. Meal for one, Rs1,300. For details, call 9819497968.

Theatre

A Silly Story Of Bondapalli

3 June

This Hinglish play tells the story of a prince whose life changes when he tastes bonda. 1 hour.

4pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point (66323737). Tickets, Rs350, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Film

A Matter Of Life And Death

4 June

This British fantasy romance film, set in England during World War II, shows Captain Peter Carter as the sole survivor aboard his heavily damaged Lancaster.

12.30pm. Matterden CFC, Lower Parel (40150621). Tickets, Rs100, available on www.instamojo.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

‘Two To Tango, Three To Jive’.

Bengaluru

Music

EYM Trio

2 June

This French contemporary jazz band’s repertoire includes original compositions, covers and ethnic music. The EYM Trio comprises pianist Elie Dufour, bassist Yann Phayphet and drummer Marc Michel.

9pm. BFlat Bar, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. Tickets, Rs400, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Around Town

Jackfruit Gala-Ruchi Swarga

Till 10 June

The lunch buffet at this hotel includes seasonal fruit in dishes like Jackfruit Biryani, Jackfruit & Apple Pie and Jackfruit Kulfi.

Noon-3pm. NEST, Howard Johnson, Thanisandra Main Road. Meal for one, Rs666 and Rs999 (Sunday).

Theatre

Two To Tango, Three To Jive

3 June

Saurabh Shukla directs and stars in this Hinglish comedy about a hotelier in search of some excitement and romance outside his marriage. 2 hours, 10 minutes.

7pm. Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets, Rs500, Rs1,000, Rs1,500 and Rs2,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Film

I Am Jeeja

2 June

I Am Jeeja is the story of Kolkata-based Jeeja Ghosh, who was born with cerebral palsy and now works for the Indian Institute of Cerebral Palsy as the head of advocacy and disability studies.

6-8pm. Gorky Sadan, AJC Bose Road (22832742).

Around Town

Raagrag and Raaj Guru

2 June

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will host an evening featuring a classical vocal performance by Minaakshi Majumdar, followed by a play, Raaj Guru.

6pm. ICCR, 9A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani (22822895). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Students from the Ranga Mandira Academy of World Dance.

Chennai

Around Town

Comic Appreciation

3 June

Spend a morning exploring cartooning in this workshop for those above the age of 15.

10am. Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar. Fee, Rs2,450, payable at www.localxo.com

Music

Madras Jazz Festival

3 June

This year’s line-up includes the Brian Molley Quartet (Scotland), UNK: The Radha Thomas Ensemble (India), and Sandra & Friends (India).

6pm. Phoenix Market City, Velachery Road.

Dance

Sadirangam—Life.Dance

4 June

The Ranga Mandira Academy of World Dance hopes to create opportunities for new dancers through this festival.

4pm. Spaces, Elliot’s Beach Road, Besant Nagar. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Art

Bygone Bylanes

Till 5 June

Anand Bekwad is displaying 18 urban landscapes in watercolour.

11.30am-10pm. The Gallery Cafe, Banjara Hills. Prices, Rs4,500-18,000.

Dance

Natyasaraswathi Annual Dance Festival

3 June

Kuchipudi dancer Saraswathi Rajathesh, known for ballet choreographies like Bhamakalapam and Geetha Govindam, will perform at this event.

5.30pm. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Sohini Sen