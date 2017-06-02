Take a break

Feet rolling

Stand with your foot on a mini roll or a tennis ball. Using your body weight to apply pressure, slowly roll back and forth your entire foot on the roll/ball. Try and roll all the knotty areas and the tender hotspots. Do for 1 minute.

Forearm rolling

Sit in front of a desk. Place the mini-roller on the desk and put your forearm on it. Slowly apply pressure and roll back and forth on all the knotty and tender spots. Do for 1 minute.

Angel wing (left); and standing pec stretch

Angel wing

Stand with your back to a wall with elbows bent at 90 degrees. Extend your arms up as high as you can while standing straight. Repeat 8-10 times and as slowly as possible.

Standing pec stretch

Stand next to a wall with your elbow bent at 90 degrees. Slowly turn your body away from the wall until you feel a stretch across the chest. Hold for 30 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Hip mobility; and adductor stretch

Hip mobility

In a lunge position, place both hands next to the front foot. Drop your hip towards the ground while trying to keep the back knee straight. Hold for 30 seconds before you change legs.

Adductor stretch

Get down on your knees and slowly take one leg to a side lunge position. Push your body in the direction of the bent knee. Hold for 20 seconds and change the leg.

Pec stretch; and neck stretch

Pec stretch

Sit upright on a chair. Move your hands behind and interlock your fingers behind you and raise your hands straight up as much as you can while you keep your body upright. Hold the stretch for 20 seconds.

Neck stretch

Sit on a chair and hold your neck with the right hand and look down in the arm pit of the same arm while you extend left hand. Hold for 30 seconds.

Neural stretch; and shoulder mobility

Neural stretch

Sit on the floor, place one foot on the top of the other. Place your hands on your neck and slowly bend forward. Hold the stretch for 20 seconds and repeat on other leg.

Shoulder mobility

Stand with feet shoulder width apart. Put one hand from top of the shoulder and the other from below the shoulder and try to touch both. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds.

By Swapneel Hazare, fitness consultant, Prosport Fitness Centre