Breakfast in Office: Cornflakes Malai Chini Toast and more
Latest News »
- Earthquake of magnitude 8 hits off south Mexico, tsunami waves possible: USGS
- India, Singapore trade can reach $25 billion by 2019-20, says official
- V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, the champion of Tuticorin
- Donald Trump hails Kuwait mediation on Qatar, Arab states react
- Hurricane Jose to be near northern Leeward Islands tomorrow: NHC
Cornflakes Malai Chini Toast
Method
Smooth 1 tbsp light cream using a spoon in a thin layer on a toasted bread slice and arrange 1/2 banana slices on top. Sprinkle few cornflakes on top followed by 1/2 tsp grain sugar.
Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa
The goodness factor
Bananas are loaded with resistant starch, which not just fills you up, but also keeps those damaging cravings away and boosts your metabolism.
Kavita Devgan
Fruit Sandwich
Method
Take a glass bowl and add 10g of honey, 5g of chopped mint, 1/2 tbsp of strawberry jam to 2 tbsp hung curd. Whisk to a smooth consistency. Add 2 tbsp finely chopped fruits (any). Make a sandwich using this filling.
Rahis Khan, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa
Goodness factor
Fruits add fibre and antioxidants and yoghurt delivers the much needed protein.
Kavita Devgan
Salmon and Ciabatta sandwich
Method
Cut 1 ciabatta bread into half and toast. Mix together 1 tbsp butter, ½ tsp of chopped dill and 10ml lemon juice, to a smooth paste. Apply on bread. Arrange 2 smoked salmon slices and sprinkle a pinch of crushed pepper on top.
Rahis Khan, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa
The goodness factor
Wheat bread delivers complex carbs and salmon is a source of good fats.
Kavita Devgan
Taranato Omelette
Method
Beat 1 egg and one white with salt and pepper and add fresh shredded 20g spinach, 20g sun dried tomato and 10ml skimmed milk. Make an omelette and put the remaining egg yolk and 10g parmesan cheese on top. Cook till the cheese melts and attains light brown colour.
Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa
The goodness factor
One egg delivers 6g protein, only 70 calories and vitamins and minerals.
Kavita Devgan
Sunny Side Up
Method
Take 180g yoghurt in a muslin cloth and hang for 3-4 hours. Add a pinch of green cardamom and whisk to a smooth consistency. Keep aside. Make a dressing using 2tsp honey, 1tsp lemon juice, 1tsp of olive oil and dress fruit batons with it. Add 100g of pureed mango and the yoghurt. Serve chilled.
Rahis Khan, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa
The goodness factor
This provides fibre, protein and antioxidants.
Kavita Devgan