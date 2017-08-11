Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Mah Jong sofa to Olivetti Valentine Typewriter

Freedom From Missed Doses: Water bottle with pill box by Prop Shop 24

So medicine management doesn’t give you a headache, this water bottle comes attached with a seven-compartment pill box for medication on the go. It’s leak proof, with a silicone washer in the lid to make sure that it remains tightly sealed.

At Propshop24.com; Rs450.

Freedom From Screen Glare: Olivetti Valentine Typewriter by Ettore Sottass

Invented in 1969, this is more than a vintage collectible. It is anti-technology. Revel in the tapping of clunky keys, print out a love letter, and take a break from smartphones and laptops. The design classic can also be seen at the Museum of Modern Art, New York.

Various models available on Ebay.com and Typewriters.co.uk; price varies.

Freedom From Lost Keys: FIND Bluetooth tracker

This track and find tag can be used to prevent misplacing little things. If the distance between the phone and the tag goes beyond the range set, your phone will alert you.

At Amazon.in; Rs999.

Freedom From Chipped Crockery: Dinnerware by Massimo Vignelli

Freedom From Clunky Furniture: Mah Jong sofa by Hans Hopfer

This set by Italian modernist Massimo Vignelli was launched in 1964. Made in unbreakable melamine, its lean, straight sides allow each piece to fit into the other, creating a tall stack that works well for tight storage spaces.

At Design Within Reach, or Dwr.com; $60.00 (around Rs3,700).

Designed nearly 40 years ago, the Mah Jong is a set of floor gaddis or sectionals that can be upholstered in different fabrics and arranged like a puzzle, reinventing your living room every time, and setting you free from cumbersome furniture.

At Roche Bobois, Mumbai; Rs30.52lakh.

Freedom From Tangled Wires: Cord tacos by Brandless

Rummaging through your bag looking for your earphones, only to pull them out all tangled up? These tan leather, taco-shaped cord cases neatly fold wires and button them up for safekeeping.

At Brandless.co.in; Rs450.

Freedom From Desire: Bhagavad Gita

Keep craving for “things” such as those listed above? Looking for some freedom from such objects? Here’s Krishna’s advice in the Gita: “He who has given up all desires and moves free from attachment, egoism and thirst for enjoyment attains peace” (Chapter 2, verse 71).

At all good bookshops; price starts from Rs10.