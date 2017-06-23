Drinks in office: Slushy Jamun and more
Also some quick recipes like Rose Ice Tea and Aam Panna Lemonade
Slushy Jamun
Method
Blend 200g seedless jamun in a juicer. Pour the blend in a glass and top up with 100ml soda. Add juice of 2 limes, crushed ice and 1 tbsp honey to the glass and stir well. Drink chilled.
By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi.
The goodness factor
Jamun is full of potassium, vitamin C and antioxidants.
By Kavita Devgan
Pomegranate, Watermelon and Celery Juice
Method
Wash and peel 50g watermelon and 4 tbsp of pomegranate grains. Put the melon in a juicer and squeeze out the juice in a glass, and keep it in the refrigerator. Add grains to the juice. Garnish with a celery stalk. Drink chilled.
By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi
The goodness factor
Watermelon delivers potassium, which helps maintain blood pressure, and pomegranate and celery are loaded with vitamins.
By Kavita Devgan
Beet Beauty
Method
Combine 100g beetroot, 200g carrot, 200g apple, 10g ginger and 6-7 ice cubes and blend. Drink chilled.
By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi
The goodness factor
This drink is loaded with amino acids that help build muscles and provide good amount of protein.
By Kavita Devgan
Rose Ice Tea
Method
Take a cup of hot water, dip a tea bag and add some chopped rose petals. Keep aside for 5 minutes. Add in it juice of 1 lemon and 1 tsp honey. Fill another glass with crushed ice and pour the tea mix in it after discarding the tea bag. Drink chilled.
By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi
The goodness factor
Besides giving a cooling effect, rose petals also deliver good amount of antioxidants. Lemon and honey provide vitamins and minerals.
By Kavita Devgan
Aam Panna Lemonade
Method
Combine 2 tbsp raw mango purée, 1 tbsp chunks of mango, 2 tbsp honey, juice of 2 limes and 200ml chilled water in a juicer and blend. Add salt to taste.
By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi
The goodness factor
This tangy drink is refreshing and loaded with vitamin C.
By Kavita Devgan