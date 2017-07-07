Take a break: Correcting posture

Legs aligned

Much of the furniture around us has seat pans that flare up at the sides, causing our legs to rotate internally. This could result in a limited range of motion at the hip. Always sit in a way that the legs are externally rotated and the knees are pointed outwards.

By posture expert and Gokhale method founder Esther Gokhale

Whenever you bend ensure your legs are externally rotated so there’s room for the pelvis.

Bending

Round-backed bending damages the back. Whenever you bend ensure your legs are externally rotated so there’s room for the pelvis. Also, maintain the shape of your back.

By posture expert and Gokhale method founder Esther Gokhale

The keyboard should be 1 to 2 inches above the thighs.

Keyboard use

The keyboard and mouse should be positioned in a way that keeps your elbows to your sides, and your arms at or below a 90-degree angle. The keyboard should be 1 to 2 inches above the thighs.

By posture expert and Gokhale method founder Esther Gokhale

Ballet snatch

Ballet snatch

While sitting, place your feet in a way that the toes are pointed towards the floor. Now stretch as much as you can. Repeat five times. This exercise is good for calf muscles.

Inch worm

While sitting, place your feet into kidney-bean shape. Reach forward with the toes and fix them to the floor. Repeat 10 times. This exercise helps strengthen arch muscles.

By posture expert and Gokhale method founder Esther Gokhale

When standing, bend your knees just a bit and allow the pelvis to sag somewhat.

Tallstanding

One of the most common ways of standing with locked knees and groin damage not only the feet, knees and hips, but the entire spine through the neck. When standing, bend your knees just a bit and allow the pelvis to sag somewhat.

By posture expert and Gokhale method founder Esther Gokhale