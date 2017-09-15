What to watch

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-master 40 is priced at Rs15,81,500.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-master 40

Rolex created and patented an exclusive 18-carat pink gold alloy, Everose gold, which is now used on many Rolex models. This watch is one of them. The Yacht-Master 40mm is equipped with the calibre 3135, a self-winding mechanical movement. The Yacht-Master’s Oysterflex bracelet offers a sporty alternative to metal bracelets. The bracelet attaches to the watch case and is reinforced with a flexible titanium and nickel alloy metal blade. The blade is overmoulded with durable black elastomer that can handle serious punishment. The inside of the Oysterflex bracelet has a patented longitudinal cushion system that stabilizes the watch on the wrist.

Grand Seiko Spring Drive 8 Day Power Reserve is priced at Rs45,81,180.

Grand Seiko Spring Drive 8 Day Power Reserve

The 9R Spring Drive 8Day embodies the best of Seiko with its 9R01 Spring Drive. The timepiece is created by specialist horologists and craftsmen at Seiko’s Micro Artist Studio in Shiojiri in Japan. The watch has an eight-day power reserve. The case material is made of platinum 950, a blend containing 95% platinum. The white dial has a glittering diamond-dust effect, offset by the crocodile-skin band. The sapphire caseback allows a clear view of the one-piece bridge that minimizes friction between the three barrels, a specialty of the calibre 9R01. It has a diameter of 43mm and thickness of 13.2mm.

Breguet Classique 7787 is priced at Rs19,32,800.

Breguet Classique 7787

Connoisseurs will instantly recognize the distinctive Breguet touch on the 18-carat white gold case—the fluting on the case band. With a sapphire-crystal caseback and a diameter of 39mm, the dial is made with “Grand Feu” enamel, a decorative technique used in watchmaking. The dial indicates the phases of the moon and power reserve. It has a self-winding movement, the calibre 591 DRL. The Swiss straight-line lever escapement is in silicon. The watches are available in options of rose gold and silvered gold dial. The bracelet of crocodile skin has a gold pin buckle. It is water resistant up to 30m.