Calendars for the Indian traveller

Know India better

Created by Gulmeher, a collective of women waste-pickers from the Ghazipur slum in Delhi, the Amazing India calendar is perfect for anyone who enjoys quizzes or wants to know India better. The calendar has illustrations for each of the country’s 29 states, highlighting a unique craft or landmark from it. The calendar is made with recycled paper and discarded flowers from the wholesale flower mandi at Ghazipur. Also check out their diaries, with a camel or bright blue kingfisher on the cover.

Available on Amazon.in, Rs280

The meow behind the roar

Cat lovers will treasure Green Humour’s 2018 calendar. Going far beyond the lion and the tiger, artist and conservationist Rohan Chakravarty brings alive the diversity of the wild cat family with his adorable and richly detailed illustrations. Little snippets under each illustration give information about the survival status of the animal, its range, habitat and the threats it faces. Lounge’s favourite? The super-fluffy Pallas’ cat reigning over December. Convenient to gift to friends outside India.

Available on RedBubble, $31 (around Rs2,000)

Views of paradise

This calendar of aerial photographs is dedicated to an especially lovely part of India—the Annamalais and the Pollachi countryside. It is produced by Pollachi Papyrus, a quarterly magazine devoted to the region’s biodiversity and culture, which seeks to promote responsible tourism through its writing and photography. The beautiful shots of the hilly countryside through the year will be a bright green spot on your desk.

Available on Instamojo, Rs200