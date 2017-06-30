Take a break: Correcting posture
We all know that poor posture and sitting for long hours is bad for health. So spare five minutes each day and do these exercises at your workstation
Chin down
Angle your chin down slightly to lengthen the back of your neck. Keep the back straight, always.
By posture expert and Gokhale method-founder Esther Gokhale
Shoulder roll
Long hours in front of the computer may lead to hunched shoulders. You can correct this by performing the shoulder roll exercise. Move your shoulders a little forward, then up and roll them back. Remember never to arch your back.
By posture expert and Gokhale method-founder Esther Gokhale
Turning the head
Do this with the neck back, tall and long, so that your head and neck vertebrae can pivot smoothly around the spinal cord.
By posture expert and Gokhale method-founder Esther Gokhale
Stack sitting
The idea is to stack the bones of the spine in a single column so that they support your head without any muscular involvement at all.
By posture expert and Gokhale method-founder Esther Gokhale
Upright and relaxed
Many of us sit either relaxed and slumped (C-shaped spine), or arched up and tense (an S shape). The ideal stance is upright and relaxed (a tall J spine).
By posture expert and Gokhale method founder Esther Gokhale