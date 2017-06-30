Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Jun 30 2017. 02 07 PM IST

Take a break: Correcting posture

We all know that poor posture and sitting for long hours is bad for health. So spare five minutes each day and do these exercises at your workstation

Esther Gokhale
Chin down: Angle your chin down slightly to lengthen the back of your neck.
Chin down: Angle your chin down slightly to lengthen the back of your neck.

Chin down

Angle your chin down slightly to lengthen the back of your neck. Keep the back straight, always.

By posture expert and Gokhale method-founder Esther Gokhale

Long hours in front of the computer may lead to hunched shoulders. .
Long hours in front of the computer may lead to hunched shoulders.

Shoulder roll

Long hours in front of the computer may lead to hunched shoulders. You can correct this by performing the shoulder roll exercise. Move your shoulders a little forward, then up and roll them back. Remember never to arch your back.

By posture expert and Gokhale method-founder Esther Gokhale

Turning the head.
Turning the head.

Turning the head

Do this with the neck back, tall and long, so that your head and neck vertebrae can pivot smoothly around the spinal cord.

By posture expert and Gokhale method-founder Esther Gokhale

Stack sitting.
Stack sitting.

Stack sitting

The idea is to stack the bones of the spine in a single column so that they support your head without any muscular involvement at all.

By posture expert and Gokhale method-founder Esther Gokhale

Upright and relaxed
Upright and relaxed

Upright and relaxed

Many of us sit either relaxed and slumped (C-shaped spine), or arched up and tense (an S shape). The ideal stance is upright and relaxed (a tall J spine).

By posture expert and Gokhale method founder Esther Gokhale

First Published: Fri, Jun 30 2017. 12 34 PM IST
Topics: Exercise in office Poor postures Correcting posture Workstation Health

