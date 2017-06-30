Take a break: Correcting posture

Chin down

Angle your chin down slightly to lengthen the back of your neck. Keep the back straight, always.

By posture expert and Gokhale method-founder Esther Gokhale

Shoulder roll

Long hours in front of the computer may lead to hunched shoulders. You can correct this by performing the shoulder roll exercise. Move your shoulders a little forward, then up and roll them back. Remember never to arch your back.

Turning the head

Do this with the neck back, tall and long, so that your head and neck vertebrae can pivot smoothly around the spinal cord.

Stack sitting

The idea is to stack the bones of the spine in a single column so that they support your head without any muscular involvement at all.

Upright and relaxed

Many of us sit either relaxed and slumped (C-shaped spine), or arched up and tense (an S shape). The ideal stance is upright and relaxed (a tall J spine).

