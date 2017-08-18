Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From wearable art to a Margarita bar stool
Tracking Titles: Notebooks series by Elephant Cloud
With the all-knowing eye and the “Normal is boring” reminder, these A5 notebooks are cool collectibles for stationery lovers.
At Elephantcloud.in; Rs370 each.
Wearable Art: Marmont bag by Gucci
Black velvet, gold-toned detailing, appliqué and glass pearl embroidery—this shoulder bag spells romance.
Available at Gucci stores in Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram and Kolkata; Rs1,79,500.
Object Love: Visarjan by Claymen
Designer Aman Khanna blurs the line between pure functionality and art, with a handmade stoneware clay vase finished in a black matte glaze.
At the Claymen gallery, Hauz Khas, New Delhi; Rs6,490.
Hot Seat: Margarita bar stool by Baro
Designed by Siddharth Sirohi, this tall stool with its slightly splayed legs, striking upholstery and cool metal foot bar is an elegant accompaniment for a casual cocktail party.
At Baro-india.com; Rs17,000.