Drinks in office: Aam Panna Lemonade and more

Pomegranate, Watermelon and Celery juice

Method

Wash and peel 50g watermelon and 4 tbsp of pomegranate grains. Put the melon in a juicer and squeeze out the juice in a glass, and keep it in the refrigerator. Add grains to the juice. Garnish with a celery stalk. Drink chilled.

By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi

The goodness factor

Watermelon delivers potassium, which helps keep blood pressure under control, and pomegranate and celery are loaded with vitamins and minerals.

By Kavita Devgan

Beet Beauty

Method

Combine 100g beetroot, 200g carrot, 200g apple, 10g ginger and 6-7 ice cubes and blend. Drink chilled.

By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi

The goodness factor

This drink is loaded with amino acids that help build muscles and provide good amount of protein.

By Kavita Devgan

ABC Story (Apple, Beetroot, Celery)

Method

Peel and cut 400g apple, 80g beetroot and 50g celery. Blend them together with 6-7 ice cubes. Drink chilled.

By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, New Delhi

The goodness factor

These antioxidants-rich ingredients are high on vitamins and minerals.

By Kavita Devgan

Aam Panna Lemonade

Method

Combine 2 tbsp raw mango purée, 1 tbsp chunks of mango, 2 tbsp honey, juice of 2 limes and 200ml chilled water in a juicer and blend. Add salt to taste.

By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, New Delhi

The goodness factor

This tangy drink is refreshing and loaded with vitamin C.

By Kavita Devgan

Nariyal Pani Mojito

Method

Using a pestle, crush 2 limes and a handful of mint. Put them in a glass, along with 2 tbsp honey, some ice and 200ml coconut water. Mix. Drink chilled.

By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, New Delhi

The goodness factor

Low in calories, easy on the stomach, coconut water has many bioactive enzymes that aid digestion and boost metabolism.

By Kavita Devgan