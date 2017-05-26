Drinks in office: Aam Panna Lemonade and more

Pomegranate, Watermelon and Celery juice
Method
Wash and peel 50g watermelon and 4 tbsp of pomegranate grains. Put the melon in a juicer and squeeze out the juice in a glass, and keep it in the refrigerator. Add grains to the juice. Garnish with a celery stalk. Drink chilled.
By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi
The goodness factor
Watermelon delivers potassium, which helps keep blood pressure under control, and pomegranate and celery are loaded with vitamins and minerals.
By Kavita Devgan
Beet Beauty
Method
Combine 100g beetroot, 200g carrot, 200g apple, 10g ginger and 6-7 ice cubes and blend. Drink chilled.
By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, Delhi
The goodness factor
This drink is loaded with amino acids that help build muscles and provide good amount of protein.
By Kavita Devgan
ABC Story (Apple, Beetroot, Celery)
Method
Peel and cut 400g apple, 80g beetroot and 50g celery. Blend them together with 6-7 ice cubes. Drink chilled.
By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, New Delhi
The goodness factor
These antioxidants-rich ingredients are high on vitamins and minerals.
By Kavita Devgan
Aam Panna Lemonade
Method
Combine 2 tbsp raw mango purée, 1 tbsp chunks of mango, 2 tbsp honey, juice of 2 limes and 200ml chilled water in a juicer and blend. Add salt to taste.
By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, New Delhi
The goodness factor
This tangy drink is refreshing and loaded with vitamin C.
By Kavita Devgan
Nariyal Pani Mojito
Method
Using a pestle, crush 2 limes and a handful of mint. Put them in a glass, along with 2 tbsp honey, some ice and 200ml coconut water. Mix. Drink chilled.
By Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Cafe Delhi Heights, New Delhi
The goodness factor
Low in calories, easy on the stomach, coconut water has many bioactive enzymes that aid digestion and boost metabolism.
By Kavita Devgan