Take a break: Exercise in office

Prasarita padottan-asana

Stand in front of desk. Interlock hands at back. Spread legs, bring arms up and lengthen trunk, resting the chin on table.

Belt jacket.

Put a rolled dupatta or long piece of cloth under armpit from back. Throw the ends over the shoulder. Cross the cloth at back and pull down so that you feel a stretch.

Amina Bharat Ram, certified teacher, Iyengar Yoga Mandala

Marichyasana open twist

Sit with legs straight. Keep right elbow on inner right knee and lift. Hold chair seat with left hand. Twist towards straight leg.

Ardha hastasana.

Stand next to a wall, hold corner of the wall and walk forward. Take other hand back keep it close to your body. Keep your chest up.

Sitting tadasana 1

Sit on a chair and hold the chair seat taking your arms over the back rest. Hook arms over frame and hold chair. Chest up. Hold this stretch for 10 counts. Repeat 2-3 times.

Sitting tadasana 2

Sit facing the back of the chair and hold the chair seat behind. Keep your chest up and shoulders down. Hold this stretch for 10 counts. Repeat 2-3 times.

Standing marichyasana twist.

Stand facing a wall, one leg resting on chair. Put one hand on knee and the other hand on wall. Twist without moving hands.

Prasarita padangusthasana.

Lie down with feet spread on wall, keeping them in a ‘V’ shape. Pull toes towards you, push thighs back. Hold for 30 counts.

Uttanasana.

Stand in front of desk and hold a book between your hands. Spread feet , move forward and bring elbow on desk. Chin up and back straight. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds.

Tadasana.

Stand with your back facing the chair. Put finger tips on bar or headrest. Roll shoulders back and down. Keep your chest up. Repeat for 30 seconds.

