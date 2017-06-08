The Mint Planner, 9 June 2017

Traditional Indian masks will be on display at ‘Mukhosh’.

Delhi

Art

Mukhosh

9-10 June

Curated by Neelam Malhotra, the exhibition will showcase traditional masks, including those from Bengal, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

11am-7pm. Art Konsult, 3-A, Ground floor, Hauz Khas Village (65683083).

Theatre

The Kabuliwala

10 June

Rabindranath Tagore’s classic will be adapted for the stage by Gopal Sharman. This play tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a five-year-old girl and a kabuliwala (dry-fruit seller) from Afghanistan. English, 50 minutes.

7.30pm. The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road. Tickets, Rs200, Rs350 and Rs500, available at the venue.

Around town

Brunch at Nagai

10 June onwards

This weekend brunch menu consists of Nikujaga, Chicken/Pork Katsu Don, Tempura Don, Oyako Don, Shoga Yaki and more.

Noon-3.30pm. SCO 305, Sector 29, Gurugram. Meal for one, starting from Rs1,299.

By Sohini Sen

‘Harihara Tatva’.

Mumbai

Dance

Samanvaya and Harihara Tatva

9 June

Prateesha Suresh’s Bharatanatyam and Sattriya dance production Harihara Tatva is about the oneness of Hari (Vishnu) and Hara (Shiva), as explained in the Vishnu Purana. Neena Prasad’s Samanvaya will be an abhinaya piece from the traditional Mohiniattam repertoire.

7pm. Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point (66323737). Tickets, Rs200 and Rs300, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Theatre

Dohri Zindagi

13 June

Based on a short story by Rajasthani writer Vijaydan Detha, this is a tale of two women who end up in marriages arranged by their greedy fathers, and fall in love with each other as they explore their own bodies and sexuality. Hindi. 1 hour, 20 minutes.

7pm/9pm. Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road. Tickets, Rs175, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Film

Notorious

11 June

In this American spy noir film by Alfred Hitchcock, Ingrid Bergman stars as the daughter of a Nazi who becomes involved with an American secret service agent, played by Cary Grant.

12.30pm. Matterden CFC, The Deepak, Lower Parel (40150621). Tickets, Rs100, available on www.instamojo.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

Comedian Avinash Agarwal.

Bengaluru

Art

Mountain Musings

Till 4 July

Naina Maithani Kulkarni is exhibiting a collection of 25 abstract acrylics on canvas, inspired by the mountains.

11am-8pm (Sundays closed). Sublime Galleria, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road. Price, Rs56,000 onwards.

Around town

A#Sharp Tongue @ bFLAT!

11 June

In the latest edition of this series of stand-up comedy evenings, two city-based comics Punya Arora and Aditya Shridhar, and Hyderabad-based Avinash Agarwal will take the stage.

8pm. The bFLAT Bar, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar (25278361). Tickets, Rs499, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Music

Spryk

10 June

Spryk is the electronic music and art exploration project of Mumbai-based Tejas Nair, who mixes different genres. Nair has shared the stage with artists such as UK grime legend Swindle and Portuguese beat-maker Holly.

10pm. Church Street Social, No.46/1, Cobalt Building, Church Street. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Theatre

Praner Pradip

12 June

This dance theatre is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s Malini, Natir Puja and Chandalika.

6pm. Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Ho Chi Minh Sarani (22822895). Seating on first-come, first served basis.

16 Pata and I Rise In Flames

10 June

Theatre groups Hypokrites and Acto will stage, respectively, 16 Pata, about a conversation between two schizophrenic patients, and I Rise In Flames, on the last day of D.H. Lawrence’s life. 1 hour, 40 minutes.

6.30pm. Gyan Manch, 11, Pretoria Street. Tickets, Rs100, available at the venue.

By Indranil Bhoumik

A scene from ‘Riding Madly Off In All Directions’.

Chennai

Photography

Heavenly Bodies

Till 30 June

Satyajit, who uses only his first name, is displaying 30 photographs that capture moments from people’s lives in their natural habitat.

10am-6pm. Varija Gallery, Muttukadu, East Coast Road.

Around town

Ramadhan Bazar

Till 25 June

This food festival during Ramzan has specialities from Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad, such as haleem, nonbu kanji, vattilappam and kari dosa.

4-10pm. Hakico Kitchen, Velachery Bypass Road. For details, call 8999266662.

Theatre

Riding Madly Off In All Directions

11 June

Based on Stephen Leacock’s ruminations and presented as stand-alone acts, this play is directed by Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.

6pm. The Music Academy, TTK Road, Royapettah. Tickets, Rs750, Rs1,000, Rs1,500, Rs2,000, Rs2,500 and Rs3,000, available on www.eventjini.com

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Art

Akhanda Eka Rasa

Till 12 June

This exhibition on miniature paintings is showcasing over 80 watercolours on paper that draw inspiration from religious and cultural influences.

11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, Plot No.468, Banjara Hills. Price, Rs15,000 to

Rs12 lakh.

Around town

Telangana Food Festival

Till 11 June

Chef Sakala Sankara is presenting traditional cuisine such as Pacchi Pulusu, Boti Karjam Fry and Oori Kodi Pulao.

7.30pm. Dakshin, ITC Kakatiya, Begumpet. Meal for one, Rs2,060 (vegetarian), Rs2,425 (non-vegetarian), and Rs2,790 (seafood).

By Sohini Sen