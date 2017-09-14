Music from around the world

Music is always being reinterpreted and re-imagined. From classical opera to new-age techno music, there are followers for each genre. This week, music lovers in Delhi and Mumbai will get a chance to hear two different genres—classical orchestra and a cappella.

Delhi

British a cappella band The Magnets will be starting their first India tour with a concert at Siri Fort Auditorium on 16 September. The group comprises Nicolas Doodson, Michael Welton, Callum McIntosh, Andrew Frost, Stephen Trowell and Fraser Collins. The band will perform covers of international artists, from The Beatles to Adele, as well as Bollywood hits such as Dum Maro Dum.

“For this tour of India we’ll just be doing covers, because we think it’s important that the audience understands what we do first. The easiest way to do this is by singing songs that they recognize so they can get an idea of how we’re creating all of the music just with our voices,” says Doodson, director, The Magnets.

The Magnets will perform at 8pm on 16 September at Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg. Tickets, Rs1,500-2,500, are available on www.insider.in

Evgeny Bushkov, resident conductor, SOI.

Mumbai

The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI)—Autumn Season 2017 is being held at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) till 28 September. The show on 22 and 23 September marks the first public concert by Sir Karl Jenkins, voted as the most-performed living composer in the world. SOI music director and internationally renowned violinist Marat Bisengaliev will feature as soloist in the performance, which will also feature Mumbai’s Living Voices choir, directed by Blossom Mendonca.

“The concert is completely devoted to classical music and will have performers from China (Dan Zhu), Wales (Jenkins), Hungary (István Várdai) and more,” says Evgeny Bushkov, resident conductor, SOI. Bushkov will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.5, also known as Emperor, and Mozarts’ Symphony No.41, better known as Jupiter, later this month. He will be joined by Stephen Hough on piano.

The Symphony Orchestra of India—Autumn Season 2017 will be held at 5pm (17 September) and 7pm (13-28 September) at NCPA. Tickets, starting Rs240, are available on in.bookmyshow.com