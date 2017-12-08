Pizza and the city

Bleecker Street has some of the best pizzerias in NYC, such as John of Bleecker Street and Numero 28 Pizzeria.

New York City’s pizzas are world famous. From thin-crust to deep-dish, late-night slices to Sicilian-style pizzas, you’ll find the best of everything. We went in search of the best pizza in the city. From iconic Lombardi’s to the quintessential NYC one-dollar pizza, there is literally a pizza for every mood.

Bleecker Street Pizza

Bleecker Street has some of the best pizzerias in NYC, such as John of Bleecker Street and Numero 28 Pizzeria. However, we picked its namesake for its classic New York-style foldable triangle pizzas and its delicious secret family marinara sauce. Get the Nonna Maria or Chipotle Chicken at this pizzeria and you won’t be disappointed. The Nonna Maria is a signature pizza that uses a family recipe passed down through generations. Think thin crust with fresh mozzarella, home-made marinara sauce, the finest Parmesan and fresh basil.

Address: 69, 7th Avenue South

Price: Pizzas for $17-29 (around Rs1,100-Rs1,900)

2 Bros Pizza

Piping hot, basic NYC pizza slices for a dollar each. 2 Bros Pizza definitely doesn’t offer the best pizza in NYC but it is value for money. Don’t expect anything extravagant at this take-out pizza place, which is perfect for a late-night snack. The Cheese Pie or the Meat Supreme Pie (sausage, ham and assorted vegetables) are great if you’re famished or are a meat lover.

Address: Multiple locations (2brospizza.com/Locations2/)

Price: Slices $1 onwards

Claudine’s

This slightly upscale Italian pizzeria with crispy, thin-crust pizza is perfect for a romantic date or a family outing. At Claudine’s, expect delicious brick-oven pizzas that are perfectly charred with just the right amount of flavourful toppings. Their Our Favorite Pizza is a superb combination of sausage, zucchini and arugula over a garlicky cheese sauce and its Cesare Pizza comes with mozzarella, arugula, speck and Parmesan and truffle oil.

Address: 311 Smith Street, Brooklyn

Price: Pizzas for $11.95-16.95

Rubirosa Ristorante

You will have to make a reservation weeks in advance to get a table at SoHo’s Rubirosa, and you may still have to wait for a table. The wait is worth it for Rubirosa’s famous Pink Vodka Pizza (paper-thin crust, vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella). Other food suggestions include the Ricotta Ravioli, the Heirloom Tomato Caprese, the Tie-Dye Pizza and Rainbow Cookies. If you want to be adventurous, try the Roasted Octopus. The portions are huge and the food is satisfying. Avoid the long wait by ordering slices at the bar, which Rubirosa serves from 11:30am-5pm.

Address: 235 Mulberry Street

Price Range: Pizzas for $19-28

Lombardi’s

Lombardi’s was the first pizzeria in the US to receive its licence in 1905. Often known as the godfather of coal-fired pizzas, Lombardi’s serves classics to locals and tourists alike. This pizzeria founded by Gennaro Lombardi (who has taught some of the best pizza chefs the tricks of the trade) is the epitome of the New York pizza and honours tradition with simple and classic pizzas. Their Original Margherita and Our White Pizza (fresh mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, oregano, black pepper and garlic-infused oil) come highly recommended.

Address: 32 Spring Street

Price: Pizzas $18.50 onwards

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza

Originally from Staten Island, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza has multiple locations in New York. It’s most popular pizza is its namesake, the Artichoke. The Artichoke is a crunchy crust topped with spinach, a creamy artichoke dip and layers of cheese. Other favourites include their square pizza, the “Sicilian” (fresh mozzarella with a sprinkling of pecorino and Parmesan). Artichoke Basille’s Pizza in the Meatpacking District is always crowded with revelers grabbing a bite, after partying in one of the many upscale clubs in the neighborhood. Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, the owners of this successful chain of pizzerias, have hosted two TV shows. The shows called Pizza Cuz and Pizza Masters (available on Netflix) are about their search for the best pizza in the United States.

Address: Multiple Locations

Price: Slices $4.75 onwards; Pizzas for $26-$30

Vezzo

The ultimate crisp thin-crust pizza is at Midtown East’s Vezzo. The ambience is warm and welcoming and their pizza with spicy Italian sausage and caramelized onions, or the “Classica” (marinara sauce, tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil) really hit the spot. You’ll find only the freshest ingredients at this “farm to table” restaurant.

Address: 178 Lexington Ave

Price: Pizzas for $11-$28

Joe’s Pizza

Established in 1975 by Joe Pozzuoli, Joe’s Pizza is the single best slice in NYC. No frills, nothing fancy, just uncomplicated, always fresh pizza. This thin-crust pizza is perfect for a quick bite. You could be in and out of this restaurant in about five minutes. Their pizzas strike the perfect balance of sauce and cheese. At Joe’s Pizza, local New Yorkers usually get the plain cheese slice, which they eat standing. Joe Pozzuoli still owns and operates the restaurant. Even after being in business for over 40 years, Joe’s Pizza is still a family-owned business with only one location (outlet?).

Address: Multiple Locations

Price: Slices $2.75 onwards

Roberta’s

Roberta’s in Brooklyn has some seriously loyal clientele. It’s trendy yet inviting vibe and scrumptious pizzas makes it the favourite of locals and celebrities. Roberta’s serves pizzas with intriguing names and innovative toppings like the “Lil’ Stinker” with pepperoncini, onions, and double garlic. Enjoy a drink in the backyard Tiki bar or rooftop garden while you wait for a table.

Address: 261 Moore St, Brooklyn

Price: Pizzas for $12 - $19