The Mint Planner, 23 June 2017

Delhi

Film

The Plastic Cow

23 June

This documentary film by Kunal Vohra questions the way we dispose of our garbage and kitchen waste, and the effect this has on the environment. English, 34 minutes.

7pm. India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre

Summer Theatre Festival

Till 30 June

This year’s line-up includes plays such as William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Agatha Christie’s Appointment With Death and Molière’s Tartuffe.

7pm. Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House. Tickets, Rs100 and Rs300, available at the venue and on in.bookmyshow.com

Art

Peers 2017

Till 25 June

The exhibition is showcasing 25 works of five recent art graduates—photographs, videos, sculptures and performances.

11am-6pm. Khoj Studios, S-17, Khirkee Extension (65655873).

Music

Jazz & RnB With Sanjeeta And Rythem

23 June

Delhi-based vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya will join pianist Rythem Bansal at this Japanese restaurant for a musical evening.

9pm. Nagai, Sector 29, Gurugram.

By Sohini Sen

Rajeev Raja will play the flute.

Mumbai

Art

Black/White

Ongoing

This group show by K.G. Subramanyan, Jogen Chowdhury, Ram Kumar, T. Vaikuntam, Raghava K.K. and Ganesh Haloi showcases 37 works using a minimal monochromatic palette.

11am-6pm (Sundays closed). Art Musings, 1, Admiralty Building, Colaba Cross Lane (22163339).

Film

Michelangelo—Love And Death

Till 23 June

Perhaps Michelangelo’s most famous works are the towering statue of David and the painting of the Sistine Chapel ceiling. The film moves from the drawing rooms of Europe, through the great chapels and museums of Italy, in an exploration of the master’s life and practice.

6.30pm. Godrej Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point (66323737).Tickets, Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Music

Jazz Goes to the Movies!

23 June

This concert, featuring Rajeev Raja (flute), Sanjay Divecha (guitar) and Karl Peters (bass), among others, will play themes from James Bond, The Godfather, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, and Saturday Night Fever.

7pm. Tata Theatre, NCPA. Tickets, Rs300, Rs500, Rs800 and Rs1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shweta Upadhyay

‘Elephant In The Room’.

Bengaluru

Theatre

Elephant In The Room and Bhima

24-25 June

Elephant In The Room is a quirky and poignant reinterpretation of Lord Ganesha’s story. Bhima explores the paradoxes and ironies in the life of the second Pandava.

Timings vary. Jagriti Theatre, Varthur Road, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs300, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Music

Karina Colis Trio

24 June

The band will perform Mexican musician Karina’s own compositions and fusion arrangements, Latin American songs and jazz standards.

9pm. The BFlat Bar, 776, Second floor, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. Tickets, Rs400, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Around town

Mango Fiesta

Till 30 June

Sample pastries and desserts infused with mango: Mango Pistachio Chocolate, Aam Panna Macaroon, Fresh Alphonso Mango Cake, Mango Passion and more.

10am-10pm. Citrus and The Leela Cake Shop, Old Airport Road, Kodihalli. Price, Rs40-800.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Theatre

14th Natya Utsav 2017

23-24 June

Lanka Dahan Pala, written by Leela Majumdar, and Ramaprasad Banik’s Mahabidya Primary will be staged on Friday.

Banik’s Luxembourg Er Laxmi and Debesh Mukherjee’s Samparka will be staged on Saturday.

6.30pm. Academy of Fine Arts, 2, Cathedral Road (22237096). Tickets, Rs10, Rs20, Rs30, Rs40 and Rs50, available at the venue.

Dance

Histoires Vraies

29 June

In an exploration of the art form, dancer Cécile Loyer blends the classical Bharatanatyam dance

form with contemporary Western dance.

7pm. Indian Council for Cultural Relations, 9A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani (40064802). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Indranil Bhoumik

R.V. Rajesh’s ‘Flyingmen’.

Chennai

Theatre

Bonding With Ruskin

23-25 June

The play looks to recreate the innocence and irreverence of Ruskin Bond’s stories on stage. As is the norm with such retellings, Bond himself plays a pivotal character in most of the stories.

7.15pm. Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Tickets, Rs200, Rs300 and Rs500, available on www.eventjini.com

Art

Science Of Insight

Till 30 June

Dakshina Chitra is hosting an exhibition of paintings by R.V. Rajesh. The Chennai-based artist uses mixed media, with each work telling a story. This abstract series explores the inner realms of human emotion through the eyes of the artist.

10am-6pm. Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra, Muttukadu, East Coast Road.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Around town

Iftar Feast

Till 26 June

ITC Kakatiya’s special iftar menu includes haleem, biryani and paya ki nihari.

6.30pm. ITC Kakatiya, Begumpet, Greenlands. Meal for one, Rs899.

Music

Live Music by Renisa

25 June

Vezo Puro, Sandeep Thakur, Rahul Dhiman, Brijesh Mishra, Shayak Ray and Sarbendu Bhattacharya will perform indie rock and also sing some Bollywood

tracks.

8pm. Mustang Terrace Lounge, Vinayak Nagar, Gachibowli. Tickets,

Rs249, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen