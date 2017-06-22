The Mint Planner, 23 June 2017
From music and movies to dance and drama, there’s plenty to do or experience over the coming week
Delhi
Film
The Plastic Cow
23 June
This documentary film by Kunal Vohra questions the way we dispose of our garbage and kitchen waste, and the effect this has on the environment. English, 34 minutes.
7pm. India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Theatre
Summer Theatre Festival
Till 30 June
This year’s line-up includes plays such as William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Agatha Christie’s Appointment With Death and Molière’s Tartuffe.
7pm. Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House. Tickets, Rs100 and Rs300, available at the venue and on in.bookmyshow.com
Art
Peers 2017
Till 25 June
The exhibition is showcasing 25 works of five recent art graduates—photographs, videos, sculptures and performances.
11am-6pm. Khoj Studios, S-17, Khirkee Extension (65655873).
Music
Jazz & RnB With Sanjeeta And Rythem
23 June
Delhi-based vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya will join pianist Rythem Bansal at this Japanese restaurant for a musical evening.
9pm. Nagai, Sector 29, Gurugram.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Art
Black/White
Ongoing
This group show by K.G. Subramanyan, Jogen Chowdhury, Ram Kumar, T. Vaikuntam, Raghava K.K. and Ganesh Haloi showcases 37 works using a minimal monochromatic palette.
11am-6pm (Sundays closed). Art Musings, 1, Admiralty Building, Colaba Cross Lane (22163339).
Film
Michelangelo—Love And Death
Till 23 June
Perhaps Michelangelo’s most famous works are the towering statue of David and the painting of the Sistine Chapel ceiling. The film moves from the drawing rooms of Europe, through the great chapels and museums of Italy, in an exploration of the master’s life and practice.
6.30pm. Godrej Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point (66323737).Tickets, Rs500, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Music
Jazz Goes to the Movies!
23 June
This concert, featuring Rajeev Raja (flute), Sanjay Divecha (guitar) and Karl Peters (bass), among others, will play themes from James Bond, The Godfather, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, and Saturday Night Fever.
7pm. Tata Theatre, NCPA. Tickets, Rs300, Rs500, Rs800 and Rs1,000, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Theatre
Elephant In The Room and Bhima
24-25 June
Elephant In The Room is a quirky and poignant reinterpretation of Lord Ganesha’s story. Bhima explores the paradoxes and ironies in the life of the second Pandava.
Timings vary. Jagriti Theatre, Varthur Road, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs300, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Music
Karina Colis Trio
24 June
The band will perform Mexican musician Karina’s own compositions and fusion arrangements, Latin American songs and jazz standards.
9pm. The BFlat Bar, 776, Second floor, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. Tickets, Rs400, available on in.bookmyshow.com
Around town
Mango Fiesta
Till 30 June
Sample pastries and desserts infused with mango: Mango Pistachio Chocolate, Aam Panna Macaroon, Fresh Alphonso Mango Cake, Mango Passion and more.
10am-10pm. Citrus and The Leela Cake Shop, Old Airport Road, Kodihalli. Price, Rs40-800.
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Theatre
14th Natya Utsav 2017
23-24 June
Lanka Dahan Pala, written by Leela Majumdar, and Ramaprasad Banik’s Mahabidya Primary will be staged on Friday.
Banik’s Luxembourg Er Laxmi and Debesh Mukherjee’s Samparka will be staged on Saturday.
6.30pm. Academy of Fine Arts, 2, Cathedral Road (22237096). Tickets, Rs10, Rs20, Rs30, Rs40 and Rs50, available at the venue.
Dance
Histoires Vraies
29 June
In an exploration of the art form, dancer Cécile Loyer blends the classical Bharatanatyam dance
form with contemporary Western dance.
7pm. Indian Council for Cultural Relations, 9A, Ho Chi Minh Sarani (40064802). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Theatre
Bonding With Ruskin
23-25 June
The play looks to recreate the innocence and irreverence of Ruskin Bond’s stories on stage. As is the norm with such retellings, Bond himself plays a pivotal character in most of the stories.
7.15pm. Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Tickets, Rs200, Rs300 and Rs500, available on www.eventjini.com
Art
Science Of Insight
Till 30 June
Dakshina Chitra is hosting an exhibition of paintings by R.V. Rajesh. The Chennai-based artist uses mixed media, with each work telling a story. This abstract series explores the inner realms of human emotion through the eyes of the artist.
10am-6pm. Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra, Muttukadu, East Coast Road.
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Around town
Iftar Feast
Till 26 June
ITC Kakatiya’s special iftar menu includes haleem, biryani and paya ki nihari.
6.30pm. ITC Kakatiya, Begumpet, Greenlands. Meal for one, Rs899.
Music
Live Music by Renisa
25 June
Vezo Puro, Sandeep Thakur, Rahul Dhiman, Brijesh Mishra, Shayak Ray and Sarbendu Bhattacharya will perform indie rock and also sing some Bollywood
tracks.
8pm. Mustang Terrace Lounge, Vinayak Nagar, Gachibowli. Tickets,
Rs249, available on in.bookmyshow.com
By Sohini Sen