RoundGlass Samsara: A festival to save the environment

So many musicians around the world support causes they believe in. But then they make pop music and they only get to talk about their causes in between their music. I wanted to change that and make my music centered on my cause—saving the environment,” says Ricky Kej, Grammy Award winning music composer and conservationist. Kej is organizing the RoundGlass Samsara Festival from 2-11 October in Bengaluru.

The festival will have various events, including art exhibitions, movie screenings, musical performances and talks, spread across multiple venues in the city. The idea is to raise awareness about conservation, environmental degradation and find out ways to achieve a sustainable future.

The Film Festival (2-5 October) will have documentaries, features and animated films, such as Naledi—A Baby Elephant’s Tale from the US, Eagle Whisperer from Germany, and Kaaka Koode (Crow’s Nest) from India.

A still from the ‘Eagle Whisperer’.

The art exhibition will be held in two parts. The first one (4-11 October) will take place in UB City. Fourteen artists, including Bhushan Bagadia, and Sairam Sagiraju, will display about 200 works of art. These will include sculptures, installation art, photographs, acrylics on paper and mixed medium. The second exhibition (3-10 October) will be held at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and will showcase photographs by artist Meital Rusdia, nature photographer Dhritiman Mukherjee and animation film designer Dhimant Vyas.

“My piece speaks about the changing landscape around us and has been shot in a 150-year-old house in Kolkata. It is a virtual reality work where visitors will be taken to an enclosed place and given headphones. The second part of the work will show the juxtaposition between old places and the chaos of the new,” says Sagiraju.

A music concert will be held on 6 October at Vidhana Soudha, where Kej will be joined by 200 musicians from around the world, including the US, Tibet, Ghana and South Africa. The musicians include Rocky Dawuni (Ghana), Varijashree (India), Monks of Sherabling (Tibet) and Hai Phuong (Vietnam).

The last two days will be dedicated to the International Environmental Summit, where speakers will discuss the ecological crisis that faces the present generation. The speakers include Anote Tong, the former president of Kiribati, which faces the threat of submersion due to climate change; carnivore ecologist Mordecai Ogada; and India’s former minister of state at the ministry of environment and forests, Jairam Ramesh.

The RoundGlass Samsara Festival will be on from 2-11 October. Time and venue varies. Seating on first-come, first-served basis. For more details, visit here