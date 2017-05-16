Nokia 3310 to start selling in India from 18 May

The new Nokia 3310 will come in four colours—warm red and yellow, both with a gloss finish, and dark blue and grey, both with a matte finish. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Finnish mobile firm HMD Global will start selling the new version of the iconic Nokia 3310 handset for Rs3,310 in India from 18 May.

“The Nokia 3310 will be available across top mobile stores in India starting May 18, 2017... will retail at a recommended best buy price of Rs3,310,” HMD Global said in a statement.

The new Nokia 3310 will come in four colours—warm red and yellow, both with a gloss finish, and dark blue and grey, both with a matte finish. HMD Global has licence to design and sell Nokia branded phones globally as well as use technologies developed by Nokia Corporation.

The new Nokia 3310 is a dual SIM 2.5G feature phone with 1200 mAH battery that promises around 22 hours of talk time with one-time full charge.

It has a 2.4-inch display, 2 megapixels camera with LED flash, bluetooth and USB connectivity option, 16MB internal with external storage option of up to 32GB.

Nokia 3310, known for its robustness, was the most widely used feature phone globally during 2000-05.

It is estimated to have sold 126 million units globally when there were only a few countries with mobile networks. The model was discontinued in 2005.