Paytm Super77 sale has some exciting gadget offers

After the pre-GST sale last month, Paytm has another sale called Super 77. It is a one-day sale and is available on Paytm Mall website and mobile app on Friday. Unlike other online stores, Paytm usually puts more emphasis on cashback offers than direct discounts and exchange offers. The ongoing sale is no different. We found some interesting cashback offers on smartphones, smartwatches, laptops and TVs. The amount received under the cashback offer is added to the Paytm wallet and can be used for more shopping, making phone recharges or sending money to a friend. Here are some of the deals you can consider.

Google Pixel XL

Rs56,990 (earlier Rs67,000)

The 32GB variant of Google Pixel XL is available at a discount of Rs1,000 and cashback of Rs9,000. This brings its price down by almost Rs10,000. The Pixel XL remains a solid buy, even though the next Pixel smartphones are expected in a few months’ time. It offers a 5.5-inch Quad HD screen, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, runs Android 7.1 and is likely to receive all Android updates and security patches on time. It is selling on Flipkart.com at Rs67,000.

Apple iPhone 7

Rs51,000 (earlier Rs65,200)

The 128GB variant of the Apple iPhone is available at a direct discount of up to Rs8,000 and cashback of Rs6,500. This has a smaller 4.7-inch screen compared to the iPhone 7 Plus, but runs on the same Fusion A10 quad-core chipset. It also has a similar metal design but is a lot lighter and compact. It is available on Flipkart.com at Rs56,900 after discount.

Apple MacBook Pro MLUQ2HN notebook

Rs1,09,900 (earlier Rs1,29,900)

The store is offering a discount of 8% and cashback offer of another Rs10,000 on the 13.3-inch screen variant of MacBook Pro which runs Intel Core i5 (6th Gen) with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It has a metal finish and weighs just 1.3kg.The discount brings the price down to Rs1,19,900 and after cashback to Rs1,09,900. The same model is available on Amazon.in for Rs1,17, 800.

Apple Watch Series 2 smartwatch

Rs31,410 (earlier Rs34,900)

There is no direct discount on Apple Watch Series 2, but with the cashback offer you can save Rs3,490. It is a water-resistant smartwatch with a 42mm dial . It runs on Apple Watch OS 3 and has a touch display which can be used for reading email, checking notifications, playing games and keeping track of heart rate, and steps walked. The same model is selling on Flipkart at Rs33,900.

Sony Bravia KLV-49W772E LED TV

Rs69,985 (earlier Rs82,900)

You can get Sony’s new 49-inch LED TV for Rs69,985, as there is a 4% discount and cashback offer of Rs10,000 on it. It is also a smart TV and comes with a direct YouTube and Netflix launch button on the remote. The display has a resolution of 1,920x1,080p and it uses Sony’s Triluminos display technology which is known for its vivid colour reproduction. It can also stream content from a smartphone wirelessly or through a USB cable. This TV is selling at Rs82,900 on Amazon.in.

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim console

Rs26,500 (earlier Rs32,990)

There is a direct discount of Rs2,990 and a cashback offer of Rs3,500 on the 1TB storage variant of the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim. This is a newly launched variant of the PlayStation. It has the same specs but has a slimmer design and consumes less power. It can be connected to any TV screens or projectors via HDMI or AV and can also be used as a multimedia device for watching movies and streaming online videos.

The console is available on Flipkart.com for Rs31,669 after discount.