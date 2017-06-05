Review: Intex FitRist Cardio

Of late, fitness bands have become very popular. There is a demographic of users who are interested in keeping semi-casual track of how much they walk every day, and their calorie-burn count. But not everyone is as clued in, and not everyone wants to buy an expensive fitness wearable from the likes of Fitbit or TomTom.

That is where the affordable fitness trackers come in.

The options include the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 (Rs1,999) and the Fastrack Reflex (Rs1,995). The newest addition to this growing range of affordable fitness-tracking options is the Intex FitRist Cardio, which is priced at Rs1,499 and comes loaded with features.

For starters, the band includes a heart-rate monitor, which is at present quite rare at this price point. The advantage of having a heart-rate sensor is that the calorie burn count calculations, based on the number of steps walked and the distance travelled, are more accurate because it also registers what your heart was doing. Bands that do not have a heart-rate monitor tend to make calculations based on approximations, which are slightly less accurate in comparison. In the FitRist Cardio, this sensor is placed on the underside of the band.

The FitRist Cardio runs Nordic Semiconductors’ nRF51822 chip. It does what you expect most fitness bands to do—tracking the number of steps walked, the distance covered, steps climbed, calories burnt and more. The sleep-tracking feature is useful to track the duration and quality of sleep.

It has a 0.86-inch OLED display. You will get notifications for incoming calls or messages, and it can be paired with some phones to act as the camera shutter too. If you move too far from your phone, the band will alert you.

The band compiles all the data in the Intex FitRist app (free on Android and iOS). The app has an easy-to-understand design, but it could do with better graphics and fonts that are easier on the eye.

Robust battery life is one of the strong points of the Intex FitRist Cardio. It will get you through a full week of daily usage, with the heart-rate sensor active, on a single battery charge—the display is simple and doesn’t consume too much battery.