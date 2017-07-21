Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From wearable art to time piece

Wearable Art: Guardian of the Soul Lariat by Eina Ahluwalia

Guardian of the Soul Lariat by Eina Ahluwalia

Eina Ahluwalia makes conceptual jewellery pieces that feature inscriptions in Urdu and Gurmukhi, warrior and mythology motifs. Her work has been spotted on the likes of actors Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Guardian of the Soul Lariat, her latest creation, features griffins—legendary creatures with the body of a lion and the head and wings of an eagle. The necklace is in gold-plated brass, with labradorite accents.

At Einaahluwalia.com; Rs8,450.

This Is Lit: LED light by Anemos

LED light by Anemos

This ceiling LED light with twisted arms, finished in sandy gold, is made of metal and frosted acrylic.

At Anemos, Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai, or Anemos.in; Rs41,000.

Time Piece: Tambour Horizon by Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s watchmaking story began with Tambour in 2002, and now with the newly launched Tambour Horizon—powered by Google—LV has combined its signature style with the technical prowess of a smartwatch. It’s packed with apps that allow you to customize the watch face and offers city navigation tools.

At Louisvuitton.com; price on request.

Dress Circle: The Regiment by Shantanu & Nikhil

The Regiment by Shantanu & Nikhil

From designers Shantanu & Nikhil’s Autumn/Winter Couture show 2017 comes this military-inspired line. Called the Regiment, it comprises structured trench coats, bandhgalas, sherwanis, and gowns with details like vintage coin buttons, medallions and brooches.

At Shantanu & Nikhil flagship stores or Shantanunikhil.com; starting Rs68,000.

Tra-Well: Camera bag by October Jaipur

Camera bag by October Jaipur

Handcrafted in tan leather and Kilim Dhurrie, a flat-woven rug, this camera bag comes lined with soft cotton twill, solid brass buckles and detailing.

At Octoberjaipur.com; Rs4,500.

***

By Invitation: Vanities

An ode to things you don’t need but must have

Packaged medicine subscription by Caredose

THIS WEEK: Packaged medicine subscription by Caredose

I have never had an assistant at work.

The situation at home has been equally hopeless.

My woes are further compounded by the fact that I am a huge consumer of pills.

People pick up souvenirs from their trips abroad.

I bring back exotic vegetables and pills.

And I have a fistful of pills both in the morning and at night. I also have this fear of adulterated medicines.

Which is why Caredose is heaven-sent for me.

It is a subscription service that puts together all your medicines in simple pouches marked M and E (signifying morning and evening). All you do is pull out the pouch of the hour. These pouches come in a dispenser that can be refilled.

There is also a travelling pouch. So you don’t have to carry seedy strips along with you.

At the end of the month, you can simply give them your prescription for next month’s medicines.

In my case, I give them that along with bottles of certain brand-specific pills.

Many are the advantages of this service.

Non-adherence to medical routines is something all of us are guilty of. Caredose takes care of that.

It is particularly helpful for senior citizens who no longer have to worry about buying medicines and for people with chronic diseases.

Indeed, in more ways than one, it is just what the doctor ordered.

(Visit Caredose.com. Subscriptions start at Rs250 per month per person.)

By Swapan Seth, CEO, Equus.