The Mint Planner, 16 June 2017

Delhi

Music | Rewind Sessions

16 June

Set the mood for some rhythm & blues, jazz and pop with Natasha Sehgal. The singer-songwriter will be performing tracks like Love On The Brain by Rihanna, and Skyfall by Adele.

9pm. Monkey Bar, Pocket C, Vasant Kunj. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around Town | Father’s Day brunch

18 June

The all-day dining restaurant is hosting this special brunch, which includes stuffed pizza from the Italian kitchen and Awadhi biryani and nalli korma from the Indian kitchen.

12.30-3.30pm. K3, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity. Meal for one, Rs3,200 (with soft beverages), Rs3,900 (with alcohol) and Rs4,400 (with champagne).

Dance | Ghar, Prem Ki Gaagar

17 June

This Kathak performance by Sanchita Abrol, based on the classical Dogri poem Ghar and sonnets from the book Pehli Banga, will celebrate the nuances of love.

5.45pm. Showshaa Theatre, Kingdom of Dreams, Sector 29, Gurugram. Tickets, Rs500, Rs1,000 and Rs1,500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

Art | Group Show

Till 24 June

Fifty mixed-media works by the gallery artists are on display as part of this summer show.

11am-6pm. Sakshi Gallery, Grants Building, Colaba. Price, Rs20,000-20 lakh.

Film | Ajeeb Aashiq

18 June

Natasha Mendonca’s film is the tale of a stylish working-class transgender man, Khush, who crosses paths with Bollywood singer Suman in a contemporary portrait of Mumbai. 1 hour, 10 minutes.

6pm. Black Box, G5A Laxmi Mills Compound, Mahalaxmi. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre | The Scent Of A Man

18 June

This English play, which revolves around two married couples, is an adult comedy about lust, lies and infidelity. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

7pm. Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point (66323737). Tickets, Rs300, Rs500, Rs760, Rs1,000, Rs1,200 and Rs1,500, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shweta Upadhayay

Bengaluru

Theatre | How Cow Now Cow

16-18 June

This play features a cow called Rosamma whose ranting and raving has made life far from ideal on the beautiful farm. English. 55 minutes.

Timings and venues vary. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Music | Girish and The Chronicles + Out of Office

16 June

Girish and The Chronicles’ sound is a mix of power ballads, hard rock and classic metal sound, while Out of Office is a blues/funk/rock/pop band from Bengaluru.

9pm. blueFROG, No.3, Church Street. Tickets, Rs300, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Around Town | Buddha Dharma Sangha

22 June

This is an illustrated lecture on the Triratna symbol in early Buddhist culture by Arputharani Sengupta, a former professor of history of art, National Museum Institute, New Delhi.

6.30pm. The Auditorium, Birla Academy of Art & Culture, 108, Southern Avenue (24666802).

Theatre | Satmar Paloan

20 June

Thealight’s Bengali play is based on Upendrakishore Roy Chowdhury’s story about a lazy potter, Kanai, who kills seven bees and is mistaken for a brave and strong man. 1 hour, 28 minutes.

6.45pm. Academy of Fine Arts, 2, Cathedral Road. For details, call 9836932616.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Chennai

Theatre | Moonshine and Skytoffee

16-18 June

Based on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s The Card-sharper’s Daughter and The Love Letter, the plays explore love in unlikely circumstances—between people from different religions and social classes. 1 hour, 40 minutes.

3pm/7pm. Alliance Française, Nungambakkam. Tickets, Rs200, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Music | Fête de la Musique

19-21 June

This three-day festival celebrates its seventh consecutive year with Chennai-based bands such as Loot 77, Moral Putrefaction, Bjorn Surrao and Kulam.

7pm. Alliance Française, Nungambakkam. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Art | Collecting Art

Till 10 July

The Forum Art Gallery is displaying a selection of paintings and photographs, including the works of artists such as A.V. Ilango, Achuthan Kudallur and S. Senathipathi.

10.30am-6.30pm. Forum Art Gallery, Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar (42115596). Price, Rs5,000 onwards.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Music | Jazz Evenings at Park Hyatt

Ongoing

Rhythm guitarist and singer Pranati Khanna will be performing songs by The Beatles, Stevie Wonder and more.

8pm (Wednesday-Saturday). Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Film | My Neighbour Totoro

18 June

Hayao Miyazaki’s animated film is about two girls who move to the country to be close to their ailing mother, and end up having adventures with the forest spirit Totoro.

11am. Lamkaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Sohini Sen