The Mint Planner, 16 March 2018

Delhi

Music | Rohan Ganguli Quartet Live

21 March

Guitarist and composer Rohan Ganguli has played with bands like The Supersonics and Big Family. With Shonai on piano, Rie Ona on saxophone and Aniruddh on drums, the quartet merges traditional forms of improvisational music with modern soundscapes.

8pm. OddBird Theatre, The Dhan Mill, Chattarpur. Tickets, Rs600 and Rs750, available on www.oddbird.org

Dance | HCL Live in Concert

16 March

This edition will feature Bharatanatyam dancer Hema Malini, violin icon L. Subramaniam and vocalist Kavita Krishnamurthy in a 3-hour concert. It will also have Hema Malini’s daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, performing Odissi.

7pm. Siri Fort Auditorium. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Around town | Dastkar Purabi and Prakriti Mela

Till 19 March

Dastkar is showcasing textiles, basketry, folk art, terracotta and natural products from Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

11am-7pm. Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh.

By Sohini Sen

Bengaluru

Music | Pineapple Express

17 March

This progressive fusion band’s line-up comes with signature audio-visuals, a career-spanning set, as well as tracks from their debut EP Uplift.

9pm. Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, First floor, 4th Block, Koramangala. Tickets, Rs375, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Art | Building Bridges

Till 28 March

The exhibition showcases 16 works created by 13 Indian and foreign artists—among them, installations, photography, video art, digital animation and digitized drawings.

6.30-8.30pm. Gallery Sumukha, BTS Depot Road, Wilson Garden. Price, Rs10,000-83,500.

Music | Shadow And Light

17 March

Members of the Delhi-based band, Shadow And Light.

This Delhi-based band fuses Hindustani classical, contemporary, jazz, pop, electronica and soul to create cinematic soundscapes and compositions in Hindi, English and Tamil.

9pm. The bFLAT Bar, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. Tickets, Rs500, available on www.insider.in

Around town | Exotic Single Origin Chocolates

Till 25 March

Pastry chef Paul Besra’s desserts include the Madagascar Dark Chocolate Flourless Cake, Brazil Bundt Chocolate Cake, Ghana Chocolate Almond Cake.

9am-1pm. Bengaluru Baking Company, JW Marriott Bengaluru, Vittal Mallya Road. Prices, Rs300-1,000, plus taxes.

Film | Decoding Doshi: A Screening And Some Conversation featuring Bijoy and Premjit Ramachandran

17 March

This documentary on the 2018 Pritzker Prize winning architect Balkrishna Doshi has been directed by musician and visual artist Premjit Ramachandran, in collaboration with his brother, the celebrated architect Bijoy Ramachandran.

11am-2pm. Church Street Social, Church Street. Tickets, Rs250, available on www.instamojo.com

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Film | Our Grandparents’ Home

21 March

This 2017 film by Supriyo Sen looks at Partition through the eyes of 16 scholars from India and Bangladesh who have recorded the recollections of the third generation of survivors.

6.30pm. Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, Park Mansions, Gate 4, 57A Park Street (22646602).

Theatre | 13th National Theatre Festival

19-24 March

The festival, organized by theatre group Shohan, will showcase 12 productions, including one from Bangladesh. They include Purush, Biranganar Bayan, Gras, Bishful and Astarag.

6.30pm. Minerva Theatre, Dani Ghosh Sarani. For details, call 9830042004.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Hyderabad

Theatre | Oleanna

21-22 March

Directed by Bhaskar Shewalkar, this two-character drama explores the various aspects of the relationship between a teacher and student. It starts from a power struggle and miscommunication between the professor and his student, who accuses him of sexual harassment. English/ Hindi. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

8pm. Ravindra Bharathi, Saifabad. Tickets, Rs250, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Art | Dashavatara, Dialectics Of Tradition

Till 20 March

Giridhar Gowd’s works mark a return to the country’s visual art tradition, particularly murals and miniature paintings.

11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, 468, Road No.10, Banjara Hills (66564466).

By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

Around town | Swan Lake

Till 25 March

This version of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, choreographed by Vladimir Troschenko and directed by Anatoly Kazatsky, is the story of good versus evil, told through the tales of the radiant white swan and the scheming black swan.

2.30pm/7.30pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point, Colaba. Tickets, Rs2,360-14,750, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Theatre | That’s My Girl

18 March

The play is about a young woman who is looking for a role in the Hindi film industry and meets her father, who had deserted the family 20 years ago.

7pm. Tata Theatre, NCPA. Tickets, Rs500-2,000, available at the venue and on In.bookmyshow.com.

Dance | The Song Of The Yakshas: Yakshagana From Coastal Karnataka

17-18 March

A traditional Yakshagana performance.

Yakshagana is a vibrant form of traditional theatre from coastal Karnataka where performers wear elaborate headgear, facial make-up, colourful costumes and ornaments, which, put together, give the character a superhuman appearance.

6.30pm. NCPA. Tickets, Rs100, available at the venue and on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Shweta Upadhyay

Chennai

Theatre | Compassion: The History Of The Machine Gun

17 March

A scene from ‘Compassion: The History Of The Machine Gun’.

This double monologue, based on interviews with people from non-governmental organizations, clerics and war victims in Africa and Europe, contemplates the limits of our compassion and humanism.

6.30pm. The Music Academy, Royapettah. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Art | Abstracts By Reji

Till 31 March

Chennai-based Reji Joseph is a self-taught artist inspired by the magic of nature. This exhibition showcases 30 paintings on nature and animals as well as a few abstracts in large formats.

10am-6pm. Varija Gallery, DakshinaChitra, Muthukadu, East Coast Road (ECR; 24462435).

Around town | The Checked Fabric Of Tamil Nadu

17 March

The DakshinaChitra Museum is revisiting the “Real Madras Handkerchief” with an exhibition from its collection.

10am. DakshinaChitra, Muthukadu, ECR (24462435). Tickets, Rs50 and Rs100.

By Nandini Reddy