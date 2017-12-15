Himalayan pink salt: An excellent source of natural minerals

Mined from the Himalayan foothills of north Pakistan, Himalayan pink salt is said to be one of the best sources of natural minerals, fabled for reducing anxiety and balancing blood sugar levels. Here are three ways you can add some Himalayan pink salt to your kitchen, bath and living space.

Arqa Himalayan Pink Salt Block by Foodhall

You could simply replace regular salt with Himalayan pink salt in food. Or better still, buy a block on sale at the gourmet food store Foodhall. Nutritional benefits aside, there is something primal, and sensuous, about cooking on a block of prehistoric minerals. The block can be placed on heat as you cook, lending its goodness to the shrimp being grilled or the brie being baked. It works best with fresh ingredients such as asparagus, root vegetables, mushrooms, seafood and meats.

At Foodhall stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurugram; Rs3,500 for a 20/30cm block.

Himalayan Salt Body Polish by Pure Earth

The pink Himalayan salt polish—which is coarser and more tactile than other scrubs—is good at removing dead skin cells. Beauty brand Pure Earth offers an award-winning concoction—winner of the 2014 GQ Grooming Awards and the 2015 Harper’s Bazaar Beauty Awards—that comprises bitter apricot kernels, wild pomegranate, crushed rosa damascena (a hybrid rose), Kashmir lavender petals infused with hints of mandarin, cinnamon bark and cedar wood essential oils—plus Himalayan salt crystals, of course.

At Purearth.asia/pages/shop; Rs4,000 for a 100g bottle.

Salt Lamps by Mineralz, the Wellness Shop

Whether it is lit from within by an electric bulb or a candle, the Himalayan salt lamp produces a soft natural glow. Users have vouched for its ability to reduce anxiety, improve sleep and increase energy. Salt lamps emit negative ions, keeping the surrounding environment fresh. A range of these lamps are available online, in pyramid, fire-bowl or oil-drop and other shapes. Mumbai-based wellness centre Mineralz, which is dedicated to Himalayan salt products, offers it in the form of tea lights, lamps, salt crystals, and more.

At Mineralz, the Wellness Shop, Kandivali, Mumbai, or Naturohealthplus.com/mineralz-the-wellness-shop; prices vary.