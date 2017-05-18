The Mint Planner, 19 May 2017

Delhi

AROUND TOWN | The Superfood Menu

Till 31 May

Cafe Delhi Heights is hosting a month-long festival of dishes made with superfoods. On the menu are Quinoa Kheer, Bajra Khichdi, Puffed Grains Salad, Egg Roti Burritos.

9am-midnight. All Cafe Delhi Heights outlets in Delhi-National Capital Region. Meal for two, Rs700, plus taxes.

A Sculpture from ‘Within-Reach VIII’.

ART | Within-Reach VIII

Till 31 May

Eight artists, including Sanjay Soni and Viveek Sharma, are showcasing over 110 paintings, done on watercolour, oil and acrylic on canvas, shellac on burnt wood and steel and brass.

A Sculpture from ‘Within-Reach VIII’.

11am-7pm. Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, Saket (29564333). Price, Rs15,000 to Rs1.6 lakh.

Inheritance Of Loss

Till 29 May

Mumbai-based Ashish Kushwaha is presenting a series of watercolour paintings that depict how urban development is eating into the habitat of animals and birds. The show is curated by Uma Nair.

11am-6pm. India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg (24619431).

MUSIC | Mana and Co.

20 May

Mana Dhanraj, trained in jazz as well as classical music, will perform with her band Mana & Co.

9pm. The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, Safdarjung Enclave (41315181).

By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

An installation by Praneet Soi.

ART | Notes On Labour

Till 25 July

Notes On Labour presents Praneet Soi’s work, created over periods of extensive engagement with artisans in Kolkata, Srinagar and Guangzhou in China. This work is being exhibited for the first time in India.

11am-5.30pm. Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Rani Baug, Veer Mata Jijbai Bhonsle Udyan, Byculla East (23731234).

AROUND TOWN | Stand-up Comedy: Weekend Specials

19 May

Performance venue Tuning Fork is organizing an evening of stand-up comedy. Anuvab Pal, Punya Arora and Biswa Kalyan Rath are part of the line-up.

8.30pm. Tuning Fork, First floor, The UniContinental hotel. Tickets, Rs440, available on in.bookmyshow.com

Discovering Perfume: First Steps In Perfumery

20 May

This workshop teaches the basics about fragrances and the way our nose identifies different scents. Participants can try to make their own fragrance. It’s open to children in the 9-15 age group.

2pm. Dr Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum. Fee, Rs250. For details, email education@bdlmuseum.org.

By Shweta Upadhyay

Bengaluru

AROUND TOWN | Summer Menu At The Open Box

Till 31 July

The gastropub’s summer menu features salads such the Thai Cucumber Salad and Watermelon, Feta and Mint Salad. Complementing the salads is a range of beer cocktails and summer cooler mocktails.

Noon-midnight. St Marks Road, Ashok Nagar, MG Road. Price, Rs150 onwards.

THEATRE | Shikhandi: The Story Of The In-betweens

20-21 May

Written and directed by Faezeh Jalali, the play is a tongue-in-cheek retelling of the infamous character from Mahabharat: Shikhandi. To be staged for the first time in Bengaluru, this 2-hour play is in English.

3.30pm/7.30pm. Ranga Shankara, 36/2, JP Nagar. Tickets, Rs300, available on in.bookmyshow.com

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

THEATRE | Dweep

20 May

Theatre group Shohan will stage its Bengali production Dweep. The play was written in the 1960s by actor and playwright Utpal Dutt. 1 hour, 20 minutes.

6.30pm. Madhusudan Mancha, Dhakuria. Tickets, Rs60 and Rs100, available at the venue. For details, call 9830042004.

FILM | 127 Hours

20 May

The American Center will screen Danny Boyle’s 127 Hours. Aron Ralston, a mountain climber, is trapped in a canyon during a hiking adventure and must take desperate measures to survive. 2 hours.

4pm. American Center, 38-A, Jawaharlal Nehru Road (39846300). Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Chennai

MUSIC | Live 101

19 May

This edition of Live 101 will feature two bands, Loot 77 and Nobody.

7pm. Unwind Centre, Kasturibai Nagar, Adyar (42121631). Tickets, Rs200, available at the venue.

ART | Anant Varnaakram

Till 30 May

This exhibition consists of abstract-form work in bright colours by Ranga Lokanathan. Thirty works in mixed media are on display.

10am-6pm (Tuesday closed). DakshinaChitra, Muttukadu, East Coast Road.FILM | Cine Club

A still from ‘Le Tableau’.

21 May

Two animated French films, Le Tableau and Phantom Boy, will be screened. The first focuses on the characters who live in an artist’s incomplete painting, the second is a thriller about a boy who has the power to escape his body whenever he wants.

5pm. Alliance Française, College Road, Nungambakkam. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

MUSIC | Penn Masala Live

19 May

Penn Masala will play songs from their new album Yuva during a multi-city tour. From ballads to party anthems, the band hopes to celebrate youth with the songs of this album.

8pm. Vineyard Rooftop and Club, Jubilee Hills. Tickets, Rs1,800, available on in.bookmyshow.com

AROUND TOWN | Multi-Cuisine Dinner Buffet At Viva

Till 31 May

Take your pick from European delights fused with Creole- and Cajun-style cooking, such as Linguine Alla Portofino, Vanilla Bean Cremé Brulee Candied Berries and French Brie Cheese Soufflé.

7.30pm onwards. Viva, Vivanta By Taj, Mayuri Marg, Begumpet. Meal for one, Rs3,000, payable on in.bookmyshow.com

By Sohini Sen