Fifteen shades of green

There is some truth to the secret powers of Popeye the Sailor. Our unlikely hero routinely energized himself with a can of spinach before battle and ended up saving the world. And it is a truth universally acknowledged that all green leafy vegetables are good for us. Yet, for some reason, apart from a few signature dishes like sarson da saag in Punjab or haak in Kashmir, green leafy vegetables, or saag as they are commonly called, are largely ignored in our rich culinary repertoire.

But green leafy vegetables have for generations been used in rural India to enrich a sparse diet, treat common ailments and improve overall health. The tribal communities that live in close proximity to forests know the most about these edible leaves, so a mind-boggling variety of seasonal leafy vegetables and edible weeds are part of their daily diet. While we are quick to single out kale and other imported leaves as superfoods, there is an entire trove of local and seasonal edible greens that grow across the country. This list is just a small curtain-raiser.