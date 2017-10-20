Ride Vespa’s newest (Red) scooter to fight AIDS

The little Italian scooter by Piaggio, Vespa 946, gets its model name from the birth year of Vespa, 1946.

U2 frontman Bono and American activist and journalist Bobby Shriver started the (RED) initiative in 2006 to fight AIDS and support HIV-related charities. Over the years, they have partnered with some of the most iconic, design-forward companies like Apple and Coca-Cola to raise money for the cause. Now it’s Vespa’s turn to go red.

The little Italian scooter by Piaggio, Vespa 946, which gets its model name from the birth year of Vespa, 1946, was launched in the Indian market last week as the newest (RED) initiative. Fifty per cent of the profits from the sales of (RED) branded scooters will go to the Global Fund, a partner organization for (RED) that raises money for local organizations and communities across the world fighting AIDS. According to the (RED) website, “$475 million have been raised till date, 100 per cent of which has gone into, and has impacted, more than 90 million people with prevention, treatment, counselling, testing and care services...in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia.” Piaggio has joined the red brigade with the launch of its special-edition red scooters in India for Rs87,000.