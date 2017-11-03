Drinks in Office: Cranberry express and more

Cranberry express

Cranberry express

Method

Combine 2tbsp of frozen cranberry, 2/3 cup of skimmed milk, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream in a blender until smooth. Pour into a glass. Stir in 3-4 crushed mint leaves and add a chopped kiwi on top.

Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Goodness factor

Delicious, and high protein, this one tends to be little high in calories and can actually serve as a meal replacement on days when you have to skip one.

Kavita Devgan

Carrot Outburst

Carrot Outburst

Method

Juice 4 carrots. Clean and dice 100g tomato, add 5g ginger, 1 fresh red chilly and 5g mint. Blend and strain. Add to carrot juice. Now add 2g roasted cumin powder, 2g black salt and serve.

Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

Goodness factor

Carrots deliver Vitamin A, C, K, and B8, pantothenic acid, folate, potassium, iron, copper and manganese.

Kavita Devgan

Just Peachy

Just peachy

Method

Blend 200ml of milk, 10g vanilla yoghurt, 50g frozen peaches, ginger powder to taste, 10g strawberries, 10g whey protein and 3 ice cubes and strain with thick whole strainer put in the glass and served with garnish of fennel leaves.

Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

The goodness factor

This is a very high-protein drink, perfect for days when you need to factor in a workout as well.

Kavita Devgan

Coconana milk shake

Coconana milk shake

Method

Blend smooth 1 banana, half cup skimmed milk, quarter cup cream of coconut, and 6-8 ice cubes. Top up with dry fruits of your choice and relish your special milk shake.

Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

The goodness factor

Loaded with slow-release energy from banana, goodness of coconut and protein and calcium from milk, this is a loaded drink.

Kavita Devgan

Raspberry and yoghurt punch

Raspberry and yoghurt punch

Method

Blend 50g frozen raspberry and 35g sugar. Whisk 300g low fat yoghurt in another bowl till light and fluffy. Now mix them. Adjust consistency with 100 ml of milk if required. Serve in chilled glasses.

Rahis Khan, executive chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa

The goodness factor

Raspberry delivers antioxidants and vitamin C in masses and yoghurt delivers the necessary protein.

Kavita Devgan